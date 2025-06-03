NO CLARITY, NO CLOSURE!” — Dwyer Astaphan Unleashes Explosive Broadside Against PM Drew’s Administration Over Christophe Harbour Scandal

“

Former Minister and Outspoken Attorney Slams Government for “Seemingly Corrupt, Uninterested” Handling of Marina Sale Proceeds — Demands Transparency, Accountability, and Justice for the People

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a blistering takedown that shook the political landscape like thunder on the Southeast Peninsula, former Minister and social commentator Dwyer Astaphan has publicly lambasted the administration of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, accusing it of evasion, incompetence, and possible cover-up in its handling of the now-infamous Christophe Harbour Marina sale and the EC$25 million in public funds supposedly recovered.

Speaking on his podcast with his signature fiery eloquence, Astaphan ripped apart the Prime Minister’s claims of “closure and clarity,” calling instead for immediate transparency, criminal accountability, and an end to the culture of protection and privilege for the wealthy and well-connected.

“Is This Closure or a Cover-Up?” — Astaphan Demands Answers

Reacting to PM Drew’s statement that nearly EC$25 million from the Christophe Harbour Marina sale was distributed to public institutions, Astaphan said bluntly:

“With respect, closure and clarity have not reached me. There are questions which need to be answered.”

He zeroed in on the EC$4.5 million paid to Social Security, asking if that amount represented the full debt owed by Christophe Harbour—and if not, why they were never prosecuted.

“There are few acts more reprehensible than withholding employee payments into the Social Security scheme… Why was the company allowed to run up this debt for years without legal consequence? Was it being protected? By whom?”

Astaphan’s fiery remarks took direct aim at the Drew administration’s failure to confront the full scale of the Christophe Harbour debt, which he asserts includes not just debts to public institutions, but also millions owed to local private sector businesses that have been left in limbo.

“The private sector should’ve been protected, included in settlement talks—not left to sue, write off debts, or drown. The government’s silence is damning.”

A “Disastrous and Disrespectful” Loan Deal

Astaphan dug even deeper into the rot, revealing disturbing details about the original SIDF loan—US$16 million given in 2013 to “Christophe Harbour Lending Company,” a now-phantom entity. According to Astaphan:

The loan was governed under U.S. federal arbitration law , not St. Kitts-Nevis law.

, not St. Kitts-Nevis law. It was secured by a promissory note , not a mortgage.

, not a mortgage. Funds were used to pay off Bank of America loans , not to develop local assets.

, not to develop local assets. The lending chain went from SIDF to Christophe Harbour Lending to KHT Holdings, with questionable corporate transparency.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Astaphan said. “It’s a disrespectful sell-out of national interest. Can you think of anything more outrageous?”

He raised concerns about the EC$5.7 million payment to SIDF now claimed by the government: Was this a repayment? A revenue share? A partial refund? The public is left in the dark.

“Is more still owed to SIDF? Is the public entitled to more? If so, how much? That’s our money.”

Stamp Duty, Valuation, and Public Deception

Astaphan also tore into the EC$3.6 million in stamp duty reportedly paid, asking whether the Marina was undervalued, if independent valuation experts were used, or if the government simply accepted the developer’s figures.

“Did we drop the ball? Did we lose revenue? Was this deal shrouded in confidentiality to shield the truth from the people?”

He accused the government of dodging transparency, stating flatly:

“Don’t tell me about confidentiality—confidentiality cannot trump the public interest.”

A National Betrayal and a Call to Action

Astaphan concluded with a scathing indictment of both past and present administrations, stating that former leaders disqualified themselves and that PM Drew’s team must now choose between redemption or disgrace.

“This is an inflection point. Pick your country first. Side later.”

He issued a rallying cry to the public and media:

“We have been far too complacent, too easily pleased, too easily fooled. No clarity. No closure. We need to hear more—and we need to demand it.”

What Comes Next?

Astaphan’s powerful and scathing commentary has reignited national debate over Christophe Harbour, raising urgent questions:

Why has no one been held accountable for years of unpaid debts?

Why weren’t Social Security and tax violations prosecuted?

Why is there still no full accounting of the Marina’s sale price?

Why are private creditors left to fend for themselves?

With millions still unaccounted for and public institutions allegedly paid “towards” debts—not in full—the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are demanding real answers, not rehearsed rhetoric.

As Dwyer Astaphan warned:

“Governments are supposed to protect the people—not protect powerful interests. We need leaders who serve the people—not sell them out.”

SKN Times will continue its relentless coverage of the Christophe Harbour financial scandal, pressing for answers, accountability, and justice for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.