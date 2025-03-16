EL SALVADOR LOCKS UP VENEZUELAN GANGSTERS IN MASSIVE SECURITY OPERATION

In a bold and unprecedented move, El Salvador’s government has taken custody of 238 members of the infamous Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, immediately imprisoning them in the country’s notorious Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT).

The high-risk criminals will be held for at least a year, with authorities considering extending their detention as part of an aggressive strategy to combat organized crime. While the U.S. covered most of the costs for the gangsters’ transfer, El Salvador faces a heavy financial burden, but officials argue that the country’s prison system is moving toward self-sufficiency.

This massive gang transfer comes as the United States also deported 23 members of the feared MS-13, including two high-ranking leaders. These individuals, long regarded as architects of violence and terror, are expected to be interrogated for intelligence that could cripple the remnants of MS-13 still operating within El Salvador.

An unnamed government official described the operation as “a dual win”, stating, “We are strengthening security while supporting our allies. The intelligence gathered will be crucial in making our streets safer.”

With gang violence once dominating life in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele’s administration is proving relentless in its crackdown. Now, with the arrival of Tren de Aragua and MS-13 criminals, all eyes are on El Salvador to see whether this controversial approach will bring long-term stability or an even greater challenge.

