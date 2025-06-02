Governor Alida Francis of Statia Addresses Global Sustainable Island Summit in St. Kitts

ORANJESTAD, St Eustatius – 28 May 2025 – Governor Alida Francis of St Eustatius (Statia) is currently attending the Global Sustainable Island Summit in St. Kitts, a key three-day event taking place from 27-29 May 2025. This summit convenes global leaders, experts, and stakeholders to address critical issues facing island communities worldwide.

During her participation, Governor Francis delivered a compelling address that underscored Statia’s firm commitment and significant contributions to global sustainability and climate change mitigation. Her speech highlighted the island’s unique experiences and progressive initiatives in building a more sustainable and climate-resilient future.

This year’s summit focuses on pressing challenges pertinent to island communities, including water sustainability, energy, agricultural resilience, climate adaptation, climate-health interactions, and geothermal energy.

The Global Sustainable Island Summit is a leading international forum designed to foster collaboration and share innovative solutions for sustainable development and climate resilience among island nations.

In her remarks, Governor Francis stated, “I am honoured to be part of this event. At the centre of it all lies good governance. Good governance is fundamental to our progress. On a small island, trust between government, community, and stakeholders is essential for effective climate action. We work closely with local organisations, businesses, and residents to ensure that everyone has a voice in shaping our future. By fostering transparency, accountability, and community participation, we are building the trust needed to implement ambitious policies and to adapt to changing circumstances.” She added, “We are committed to contributing to these vital conversations and working towards a resilient future for all island nations.”

The Global Sustainable Island Summit 2025 is proudly co-hosted by the Government of St Kitts and Nevis in collaboration with Island Innovation

