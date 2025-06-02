PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT! IMMEDIATE RECALL ISSUED FOR POPULAR BOTTLED WATER BRANDS IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts — In a stunning and urgent development, the Saint Christopher and Nevis Bureau of Standards has issued a MANDATORY RECALL of several popular bottled water brands being sold across the Federation, following alarming results from recent public health testing.

The recall, effective IMMEDIATELY, comes under Section 23(5) of the Bureau of Standards and Quality Act, Cap. 23.15, and cites serious non-conformities with technical and labelling requirements outlined in Sections 5(a) and 5(b) of the Bureau of Standards (Labelling of Water) Regulations No. 34 of 2023.

THE FOLLOWING BRANDS AND BATCHES HAVE BEEN RECALLED:

BLK WATER – Batch: DM05/02/202312.03

– Batch: DM05/02/202312.03 EVIAN – Batch: PRD082423

– Batch: PRD082423 NATIV – Batch: BBE22/02/27

– Batch: BBE22/02/27 PURE WATER ALKALINE WATER – Batch: BBE03.09.25

– Batch: BBE03.09.25 RAIN FOREST BOTTLED WATER – ALL batches, due to the absence of batch numbers

CONSUMERS ARE URGENTLY ADVISED:

STOP USING these products IMMEDIATELY

RETURN affected items to the point of purchase

affected items to the point of purchase REPORT any health concerns linked to these products to your local health provider

RETAILERS & DISTRIBUTORS:

REMOVE these products from shelves IMMEDIATELY

CEASE ALL DISTRIBUTION of the recalled batches

This shocking revelation has sent ripples across the Federation, with health and safety authorities acting swiftly to protect consumers from potential harm. While full details of the contamination or non-conformity have not been disclosed publicly, the move underscores the government’s firm stance on quality control and public safety.

“This recall is being done in the interest of protecting the health of our people. We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we enforce the highest standards of safety,” the Bureau stated.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant, check their water supply, and follow updates from the Bureau of Standards and the Ministry of Health.

