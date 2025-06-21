FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE (AND MONEY)! — ST. KITTS-NEVIS CITIZEN & TELEGRAM BILLIONAIRE PAVEL DUROV SHOCKS WORLD WITH BOMBSHELL ANNOUNCEMENT: 106 CHILDREN TO INHERIT HIS $14 BILLION FORTUNE!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a jaw-dropping revelation that has stunned the global tech and financial communities, Pavel Durov—Russian-born tech mogul, founder of the encrypted messaging app Telegram, and a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis since 2014—has announced that his $14 billion fortune will be divided among his 106 children. Yes, you read that right—one hundred and six.

Durov, who became a national of St. Kitts and Nevis through its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme with a $250,000 investment over a decade ago, is once again making international headlines—not for his tech empire, but for his genealogical one.

HOW DID HE END UP WITH 106 KIDS?

While the 39-year-old billionaire officially has six children from three different partners, he has also spent the past 15 years donating sperm anonymously to fertility clinics around the world. According to Durov himself, “more than 100 babies” have been born using his genetic material in at least 12 different countries, bringing his grand total of children to an eye-popping 106.

Now, Durov says he is committed to giving each of his children approximately $132 million — a move he describes as “empowering the next generation of creators, leaders, and visionaries.”

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS — THE TROPICAL LINK TO A TECH EMPIRE

Back in 2014, long before Telegram exploded in global popularity, Durov quietly acquired citizenship from the twin-island Federation under the country’s CBI programme, known for attracting ultra-high-net-worth individuals looking for global mobility and favorable tax conditions. His St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship reportedly allows him to bypass certain travel restrictions and serves as a hedge against political instability.

But now, his connection to the Federation places St. Kitts and Nevis squarely in the center of global headlines—not because of sugar, beaches, or cricket—but because of a billionaire tech guru with enough children to populate a small village.

GLOBAL SHOCKWAVES

Social media is ablaze, and analysts are calling Durov’s move “a futuristic, if controversial, reimagining of legacy and lineage.” Some hail him as a modern-day visionary, while others are raising ethical questions about anonymous sperm donation and billionaire influence.

Whatever the perspective, one thing is clear: Pavel Durov, the Telegram titan with ties to the Caribbean, has just rewritten the rules of wealth distribution—and fatherhood.

CBI: GOLDEN TICKET FOR GLOBAL ELITES?

Durov’s case is once again igniting debate about St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment programme, which has been both praised and scrutinized internationally. With global billionaires like Durov holding Kittitian-Nevisian passports, the programme’s appeal—and controversy—are growing.

FOLLOW TIMES CARIBBEAN GLOBAL for the latest updates on this unfolding story of tech, fortune, fatherhood, and the unexpected Caribbean connection.

#PavelDurov #TelegramBillionaire #StKittsAndNevis #CBI #TimesCaribbean #TechNews #BillionaireBabies #GlobalShock #TelegramFounder #132MillionEach