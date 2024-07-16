NEW ERA FOR HAYNES SMITH MS CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN PAGEANT BEGINS !

Date: 10th July 2024

The Haynes Smith Youth Club is proud to announce a new era for the esteemed Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant. After 41 years of successful events hosted in St. Kitts, the pageant will now be held in different Caribbean countries, starting with the British Virgin Islands for its 42nd edition on Sunday, December 29th, 2024. This year marks a momentous occasion as we host the event on the beautiful island of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) at the Multisports Complex, Road Town, Tortola, for the very first time.

This decision comes in response to longstanding requests from franchise holders and participants for greater transparency and accountability in the judging process. Hosting the pageant across various territories will provide fresh perspectives and ensure impartiality, reflecting practices of international competitions such as the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants.

The move also acknowledges that after four decades, the pageant has outgrown its traditional venue. December in St. Kitts is a bustling time filled with carnival events, making it challenging to secure service providers and manage escalating costs. The British Virgin Islands offers an exciting new backdrop for showcasing Caribbean talent and culture.

The BVI Franchise Holder and the Miss Teen BVI Committee will diligently orchestrate the local logistics for this groundbreaking event. They will also be responsible for procuring state-of-the-art production facilities, engaging experienced service providers, and meticulously planning every aspect of the pageant in close collaboration with the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant Committee. Our goal is to create a seamless and memorable experience for contestants, guests, and stakeholders alike.

Participants are expected to arrive on Tortola (BVI) on 26th December 2024 and will be accommodated at Maria’s by the Sea Hotel, Road Town, Tortola, BVI.

The Haynes Smith Youth Club extends its sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this change may cause. We are committed to returning to St. Kitts in the near future as part of our rotational policy, which aims to celebrate the rich diversity of our region by sharing hosting responsibilities among different Caribbean nations.

We look forward to your continued support as we embark on this journey to elevate the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant to new heights, fostering unity and cultural exchange throughout our beloved Caribbean.

The Haynes Smith Youth Club has been dedicated to empowering young people through cultural, educational, and leadership initiatives since 1979. The Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant is one of our flagship events, highlighting the talents and aspirations of young women across the Caribbean.

A Remarkable Legacy

The Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen International Pageant holds a significant place in the hearts of Caribbean youth. Born over 40 years ago in the Village community, this pageant has consistently set high standards and pioneered trends in talented teen competitions across the region. Its real purpose lies in empowering young people, fostering self-confidence, and celebrating their unique talents. By providing a platform for contestants to showcase their skills in areas like talent, evening wear, and interview segments, the pageant encourages personal growth, resilience, and cultural pride.

Over its 41-year history, the Haynes Smith pageant has left an indelible impact on past contestants. For these young women, it’s more than just a competition; it’s a transformative experience. Through rigorous preparation, they learn discipline, time management, and effective communication. The camaraderie among contestants fosters lifelong friendships, and the exposure gained from participating opens doors to opportunities beyond the stage. Many former contestants credit the pageant with enhancing their self-esteem, leadership abilities, and poise. As the 41st annual show approaches, the anticipation remains high, reflecting the enduring legacy of this remarkable event in the Caribbean cultural landscape.