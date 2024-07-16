FORMER NBA PLAYER JOE BRYANT PASSES AT 69

Joe Bryant, the father of Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has passed away at the age of 69. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Joe recently battled a health issue and suffered a massive stroke.

Nicknamed “Jellybean,” Joe was a first-round pick for the Golden State Warriors in 1975. He played for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, and Houston Rockets before embarking on a stellar career in Europe from 1983-1991, where he became a star for several Italian basketball organizations.

In the NBA, Joe averaged over 8 points, 4 rebounds, and nearly 2 assists per game. Following his playing career, Joe spent time as a head coach at every level and led the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks from 2005-07 and 2011.

Joe married Pam Cox in 1975, and they welcomed their son, Kobe, in 1978. Kobe eventually became one of the greatest athletes to ever play basketball. Tragically, Kobe and his daughter Gianna, along with seven others, died in a helicopter accident in January 2020.

Joe Bryant’s legacy as a player, coach, and father of one of the game’s legends will be remembered fondly by the basketball community.