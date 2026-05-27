NEW ENERGY FOR CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN: Haynes Smith Committee Adds Three Powerhouse Professionals Ahead of 44th Pageant

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The countdown to one of the Caribbean’s most beloved youth pageants has officially entered a new and exciting phase, as the Haynes Smith Youth Club has announced the appointment of three distinguished professionals to the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Committee.

The appointments come as preparations intensify for the 44th edition of the prestigious Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant, scheduled for 30th December 2026.

The newly appointed committee members are Ms. Essi Gaston, Ms. Lizca Bass, and Ms. Daneika Dickenson — three accomplished women whose experience in pageantry, education, performing arts, production, administration, and youth development is expected to bring renewed strength, creativity, and organizational excellence to the landmark regional showcase.

For more than four decades, the Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant has stood as a signature platform for youth talent, cultural expression, confidence-building, and regional unity. With the 44th edition now on the horizon, the latest appointments signal a deliberate move by the Haynes Smith Executive to further elevate the standard, visibility, and overall impact of the event.

Essi Gaston Returns in Major Leadership Role

Among the appointments is Ms. Essi Gaston, a former Queen of the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant, veteran choreographer, and respected educator.

Ms. Gaston will serve as Assistant Executive Director and Producer, a role that places her at the heart of both the administrative and creative direction of the Pageant.

Her responsibilities will include contributing to policy direction, supporting production planning, and helping to ensure a seamless and high-quality presentation. With her direct experience as a former titleholder, as well as her background in choreography and education, Ms. Gaston is expected to bring a unique blend of insight, discipline, creativity, and mentorship to the committee.

Her appointment is especially significant, as it connects the Pageant’s proud legacy with its evolving future.

Lizca Bass to Strengthen Stage, Creative and Logistical Excellence

Also joining the committee is Ms. Lizca Bass, a performing arts and stage management expert, as well as an educator.

Ms. Bass will be responsible for overseeing key areas of creative, operational, and logistical excellence. Her role will include supervising stage activities, supporting the smooth execution of production elements, and ensuring that safety, timing, efficiency, and production standards are maintained throughout the Pageant process.

In an event where timing, coordination, stage movement, contestant confidence, lighting, sound, and audience experience all matter, Ms. Bass’ expertise is expected to be a major asset.

Her involvement is expected to help sharpen the overall execution of the Pageant, ensuring that the 44th edition delivers the professionalism, polish, and cultural flair that audiences across St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean have come to expect.

Daneika Dickenson Brings Pageant Experience and Digital Strategy

The third new appointee, Ms. Daneika Dickenson, brings her own impressive background to the committee. A former Miss National Carnival Queen and Accounts Executive, Ms. Dickenson will serve as Social Media Administrator and Contestant & Accommodation Coordinator.

Her responsibilities will include strengthening the Pageant’s online presence, supporting digital audience engagement, managing contestant relations, and coordinating accommodation logistics.

In today’s pageant environment, social media visibility is no longer optional. It is central to audience connection, sponsor value, contestant promotion, and regional reach. Ms. Dickenson’s role is therefore expected to be critical in expanding the Pageant’s public engagement and ensuring that contestants are properly supported throughout their experience.

Her pageant background also gives her a strong understanding of contestant needs, expectations, preparation demands, and the importance of clear communication.

A Strategic Move to Elevate the Pageant

According to the Haynes Smith Executive, these appointments reflect strong confidence in the expertise, organizational skill, and creative vision of the new committee members.

The Executive noted that their contributions are expected to significantly enhance the Pageant’s visibility, precision, and cultural impact, while preserving the tradition of excellence that the Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant has proudly represented for over four decades.

The addition of these three professionals also reflects a broader commitment to youth empowerment, regional cultural celebration, and the continued professionalization of one of the Caribbean’s most enduring talent-based pageants.

A Legacy of Excellence Continues

The Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant has long been recognized as more than a beauty or entertainment event. It is a cultural institution — one that has provided young women from across the region with a platform to showcase talent, intelligence, confidence, discipline, and Caribbean pride.

As the Pageant approaches its 44th edition, the appointment of Ms. Gaston, Ms. Bass, and Ms. Dickenson represents a powerful statement of renewal and readiness.

With experienced hands now joining the committee, expectations are already building for a dynamic, polished, and memorable 2026 staging.

The Haynes Smith Youth Club extended congratulations to the new members on their well-deserved appointments and expressed anticipation for their active involvement as the organization continues to build on the Pageant’s tradition of distinction, youth development, and Caribbean cultural celebration.

The stage is being set. The legacy continues. And the 44th Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated cultural youth showcases of 2026.