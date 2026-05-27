St. Kitts-Nevis High Commissioner Samuel Berridge Champions Africa-Caribbean-Canada Partnership at Carleton University Africa Day Forum

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

OTTAWA, CANADA — St. Kitts and Nevis’ High Commissioner to Canada, His Excellency Samuel Berridge Alharjai, placed the Federation firmly within the growing global conversation on Africa-Caribbean cooperation when he delivered goodwill remarks at Carleton University during an event commemorating Africa Day 2026.

The forum, hosted in partnership with the Casa Foundation, brought together diplomats, scholars, professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and community leaders for discussions centered on shared heritage, innovation, economic opportunity, trade, investment, and stronger international partnerships.

According to a public post shared by High Commissioner Berridge, he was “immensely pleased” to deliver remarks at the event, emphasizing that St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean Community are serious about strengthening relations with Africa. He highlighted the importance of deeper engagement leading to increased trade, investment, and people-to-people interaction between the Caribbean and the African continent.

The Casa Foundation also praised His Excellency’s contribution, describing his goodwill remarks as one of the highlights of the Africa Day Forum 2026. The organization noted that Berridge’s message helped underscore the importance of building stronger bridges between Africa, Canada, and the Caribbean.

At the heart of the High Commissioner’s message was a powerful reminder: the future of economic development can no longer be confined by traditional borders. In an era defined by global connectivity, shared ancestry, innovation, cultural exchange, and emerging markets, the Caribbean and Africa have an opportunity to build a renewed partnership rooted in history but driven by modern opportunity.

His remarks reportedly focused on the need to expand conversations around innovation, trade, entrepreneurship, investment, culture, and inclusive economic growth. By strengthening cross-regional collaboration, he suggested, Africa, Canada, and the Caribbean can unlock new channels of cooperation that benefit communities across the Atlantic.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the High Commissioner’s presence at the forum reflects a broader diplomatic push to deepen international partnerships beyond traditional relationships. The Federation’s engagement with Africa forms part of a wider Caribbean trend toward renewed South-South cooperation, cultural reconnection, investment dialogue, and strategic diplomacy.

The Africa Day Forum also served as a platform to celebrate shared heritage while looking ahead to practical opportunities in business, education, technology, creative industries, and sustainable development.

The Casa Foundation extended appreciation to His Excellency Berridge for his “valuable insights,” his presence at Carleton University, and his continued commitment to strengthening global partnerships.

As St. Kitts and Nevis continues to position itself within a changing international landscape, High Commissioner Berridge’s message at Carleton University was clear: the Caribbean’s future growth can be strengthened through deeper bonds with Africa, expanded cooperation with Canada, and a renewed commitment to building global partnerships that are inclusive, strategic, and forward-looking.