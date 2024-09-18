Diaspora Speakers Dr. Cherese Godwin and Jessica Dunrod Announce Launch of First Full-Service Publishing Company in St. Kitts: Caribbean Literature Alliance

At today’s Diaspora Conference, Dr. Cherese Godwin and Jessica Dunrod made a groundbreaking announcement that promises to reshape the literary and creative landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis. The dynamic duo revealed plans to launch the Caribbean Literature Alliance (CLA), the first full-service publishing company in St. Kitts. This innovative venture will provide a wide array of services, including book publishing, media production, animation, documentaries, and podcasts, all aimed at documenting and preserving Caribbean stories.

The Caribbean Literature Alliance seeks to fill a gap in the regional market by offering a platform for Caribbean writers, storytellers, and creatives to share their work with the world. Through their services, CLA will provide authors with the tools needed to navigate the publishing process, as well as offer opportunities to explore new media formats such as podcasts and documentaries.

Dr. Godwin, an accomplished educator and author, emphasized the importance of creating a space where Caribbean voices can thrive. “Our stories matter. It’s time we take control of how they are told, shared, and preserved for future generations,” she stated during the announcement.

Jessica Dunrod, a Wales based St.Kitts author and publishing expert, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the CLA will offer opportunities not only for established authors but also for emerging voices across the region. “The Caribbean is rich with untold stories. Through CLA, we want to ensure these stories are told, celebrated, and accessible to the world,” she said.

The company’s services extend beyond traditional publishing. With media production capabilities, CLA will produce animated content, documentaries, and podcasts, broadening the scope for Caribbean narratives in global markets. Their goal is to amplify the region’s diverse voices through multiple platforms, ensuring that the Caribbean’s rich cultural and historical heritage is captured and shared through various mediums.

The Caribbean Literature Alliance is expected to be a game-changer for Caribbean creatives, offering them a homegrown solution for sharing their stories and reaching international audiences.