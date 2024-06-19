Nevis Premier Mark Brantley Announces 15% Salary Increase for Parliamentarians: Massive 48% Total Increase Over Six Months Sparks Public Outrage

Nevis, June 19, 2024 – Premier Mark Brantley has announced a 15% salary increase for parliamentarians on Nevis, effective June 1st, 2024. This follows a 33% salary increase for Members of Parliament in the Federal Assembly earlier this year, resulting in a substantial 48% total increase over the past six months for Nevisian federal MPs, including Premier Brantley, Hon. Alexis Jeffers, and Hon. Eric Evelyn.

Public Outcry

The announcement has been met with widespread condemnation from the public, with many Nevisians expressing their anger and disappointment on social media. Citizens have criticized the decision as excessively greedy, especially given recent economic hardships and a slew of price increases on essential services and goods.

Simone Alcindor Cornelius, a local resident, voiced her frustration on social media, stating, “Wait, but all just get an increase in December or the opposition didn’t get the increase. If they get the increase, my God, this is real greedy to the fullest. How can you get more increase in salary when you are not doing any work to show why you need an increase?”

Social commentator Kelvin Daly also highlighted the financial implications, noting, “Brantley increases pay for parliamentarians by 15% effective June 1st. His pay will increase by $24,678. Total NIA + Fed = $285,798.0.”

Opposition Response

Leader of the NRP Opposition Party, Janice Daniel-Hodge, expressed her dismay in a brief social media statement, calling the salary increase “unconscionable” amid the ongoing struggles of the Nevisian people. She criticized the timing, pointing out that just yesterday, a resolution was passed to increase property tax on Nevis, alongside rising prices at various public services.

Daniel-Hodge stated, “Our people are struggling and are crying out for relief, but it seems the Premier is ignoring the cries! A salary increase for parliamentarians now is wrong on so many levels, and if I had any say in the matter, it would not happen.”

She also pledged to share any salary increase she receives with struggling families in her constituency, emphasizing her commitment to addressing the needs of the people.

Economic Context

The significant salary hikes for parliamentarians come at a time when Nevisians face increased costs for utilities, healthcare, and basic services. The recent increases in property tax, and prices at the supply office, Alexandra Hospital, Nevlec, Water Department, and Solid Waste have further strained household budgets, leading to heightened public dissatisfaction.

Conclusion

As the Nevisian community grapples with these developments, the decision to increase parliamentarian salaries has intensified the ongoing debate about governance, accountability, and the allocation of public resources. The public’s reaction underscores a growing demand for leaders to prioritize the needs and well-being of their constituents during challenging economic times.