ST. KITTS’ DR. MARC WILLIAMS STEALS THE SPOTLIGHT IN NICE! CRFM DIRECTOR MAKES POWERFUL PRESENTATION AT UNITED NATIONS OCEANS CONFERENCE IN FRANCE

NICE, FRANCE — June 9, 2025 | SKN TIMES — Dr. Thomas Marc Xavier Williams, Executive Director of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) and proud son of St. Kitts, delivered a high-impact presentation today at the United Nations Oceans Conference (UNOC-3) in Nice, France — solidifying his position as one of the leading marine minds not just in the Caribbean, but globally.

Held under the theme “Blueprints for the Future: Marine Spatial Planning, Financing, Ocean Data-Driven Decision-Making, and Global Cooperation,” the high-level side event was co-hosted by the OECS, University of the West Indies, CRFM, and the Pacific Islands Development Forum.

Dr. Williams stood alongside distinguished experts such as Dr. Branson Belle (UWI), Ambassador Dean Jonas (Antigua & Barbuda), and OECS Programme Director Susanna De Beauville-Scott, who spotlighted the region’s strides in marine spatial planning and conservation under the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP).

But it was Dr. Marc Williams’ incisive remarks, rooted in science, experience, and bold regional leadership, that captured the attention of global policymakers, industry leaders, and international investors alike.

“Our oceans hold not just environmental significance, but economic and cultural value for our people. Sustainable management of marine resources must be data-driven, inclusive, and financed with future generations in mind,” said Dr. Williams.

FROM VICTIMIZED AT HOME TO VALUED ON THE WORLD STAGE

Dr. Williams’ appearance at UNOC-3 is more than professional excellence — it’s a story of resilience and vindication. Once politically sidelined and removed from his post in St. Kitts after bravely contesting elections in 2022, he was relegated to obscurity by the very government now sitting in the UNOC audience.

But today, Marc Williams wasn’t just in the room — he was leading it.

While the Drew-led St. Kitts delegation observes, Dr. Williams speaks on behalf of the entire region — a poetic twist of fate that can’t be ignored.

A BLUEPRINT FOR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

The session emphasized real-world, actionable solutions for small island states facing climate and marine threats. Discussions centered on:

Marine Spatial Planning (MSP)

Ocean Governance Financing Mechanisms

High-quality Data for Policy & Decision-making

Inter-regional and Global Cooperation

Dr. Williams highlighted CRFM’s central role in advancing regional ocean policy, fostering science-based fisheries management, and empowering local communities dependent on marine resources.

THE REGION SPEAKS — AND ST. KITTS’ OWN LEADS THE CHARGE

While some play politics with potential at home, the international community has recognized Dr. Williams as a voice of reason, research, and results.

He didn’t just represent St. Kitts and Nevis.

He carried the Caribbean on his shoulders — and did so with class, clarity, and conviction.

THE MOMENT WAS UNDENIABLE

As the conference continues, one thing is already clear:

Dr. Marc Williams made an impact. A big one.

And while the Drew administration may have sidelined him — the world is now front-row for his brilliance.

