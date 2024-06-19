Joel “Big Bird” Garner Honored at Caribbean Tourism Association Watch Party

See Photo Gallery below link:

New York City, June 19, 2024 – Former West Indies cricket legend Joel “Big Bird” Garner was celebrated at a watch party organized by the Caribbean Tourism Association (CTA) during Caribbean Week. The event, held on Monday, June 17th at the prestigious S’Aimer Restaurant in New York City, honored Garner for his outstanding contributions to cricket and sport tourism.

Distinguished Attendees and Addresses

The event was graced by the presence of the Honorable Barbados Minister of Sports, Ian Gooding-Edghill, who delivered the feature address. Minister Gooding-Edghill lauded Garner’s exploits and emphasized the importance of sport tourism for Barbados and the wider Caribbean. He highlighted how Garner’s achievements on the cricket field have brought immense pride to Barbados and have significantly contributed to promoting the region as a premier sports tourism destination.

The President of the Caribbean Tourism Association also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the crucial role of sports figures like Garner in enhancing the Caribbean’s global appeal.

Garner’s Acceptance Speech

Upon accepting the honor, Garner humbly shared the recognition with his teammates. “I am accepting this honor on behalf of the other 16 members of the West Indies Cricket team that I spent most of my time with. It was a team effort,” he stated, reflecting his deep appreciation for the camaraderie and collective spirit that defined their era.

An Evening of Celebration

Following the formal presentations, attendees enjoyed a sumptuous meal, celebrating the rich culinary traditions of the Caribbean. The evening culminated with the live streaming of the West Indies versus Afghanistan T20 World Cup match in St. Lucia, providing an exciting conclusion to a night dedicated to celebrating Caribbean excellence in sports and tourism.

A Memorable Event

The watch party not only honored Joel Garner’s legacy but also underscored the Caribbean’s commitment to leveraging its sporting heritage to boost tourism and international recognition. The event was a fitting tribute to a cricketing giant whose impact extends beyond the boundaries of the cricket field, contributing to the vibrant cultural and economic fabric of the Caribbean.