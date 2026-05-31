Nevis Makes Film History as Pan Gyul Wins Two Awards at Diversity in Cannes and Secures ABFF Selection

Times Caribbean — Nevis has scored a major cultural and cinematic milestone as the short film Pan Gyul, written, directed, produced and starring Juliette Jeffers, earned international recognition at the 2026 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase.

According to information shared by Nevis Film Commissioner Pamela Martin, Pan Gyul was nominated for six awards at the prestigious Diversity in Cannes Short Film Festival and proudly captured two major honours:

Best First Time Filmmaker — Juliette Jeffers

Best Original Song — “Kaiso Esgatsy” by Jahavid Allen

The achievement is being celebrated as a proud moment for Nevis and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis creative community, highlighting the growing power of Caribbean storytelling on the international stage.

Pan Gyul, a Juliette Jeffers film, is described through its promotional material with the tagline: “Through the heart of the drum, in the heart of Nevis, she found her own voice.” The film features Juliette Jeffers, Winston Crooke and Hadassah Daniel, and places Nevisian culture, music, identity and artistic expression at the centre of its story.

Following its success at Diversity in Cannes, Pan Gyul has also been officially selected for the American Black Film Festival’s “Voices of Culture” showcase. The screening is scheduled for Friday, May 30, at the Miami Beach Convention Center as part of ABFF’s 30th anniversary edition.

The double award victory and ABFF selection represent a significant breakthrough for local and regional film, showing that stories rooted in small island communities can resonate strongly with international audiences.

Pamela Martin hailed the achievement as a milestone moment for Nevis, expressing pride in Juliette Jeffers, Jahavid Allen, and the film’s cast and crew, many of whom are local. She also extended special recognition to Yolonda Brinkley, founder of Diversity in Cannes, for her longstanding support of diversity in filmmaking.

For Nevis, Pan Gyul is more than a short film success story. It is a powerful reminder that Caribbean voices, rhythms, landscapes and lived experiences continue to earn their place on the global creative stage.