St. Kitts and Nevis’ Dr. Junisha T. Martin Graduates from Ross University School of Medicine After Inspiring Journey of Faith, Sacrifice and Perseverance

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating another proud academic and professional milestone as Dr. Junisha T. Martin, born in St. Kitts and raised in South Florida, has officially graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.

Dr. Martin, who graduated in May 2026, is being recognized as another inspiring daughter of the soil breaking barriers in the field of medicine. Her journey has been marked by perseverance, faith, sacrifice and unwavering determination.

After graduating from the University of Central Florida, Martin took a two-and-a-half-year gap before making the bold decision to pursue her dream of becoming a physician. That leap of faith led her to Ross University School of Medicine, where she began the demanding but rewarding journey toward earning her medical degree.

Throughout her medical training, Dr. Martin poured countless hours into study, successfully completed multiple board exams, and completed more than 95 clinical weeks. Her path required tremendous discipline and sacrifice, including time away from family, friends and loved ones, but her commitment never wavered.

Her success now stands as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through focus, hard work and belief. For young people across St. Kitts and Nevis and throughout the diaspora, Dr. Martin’s achievement is a source of national pride and inspiration.

In reflecting on her journey, she expressed deep gratitude to her family, mentors and loved ones for their continued support and encouragement throughout the many challenges that shaped her into the person and professional she is today.

As she now moves forward in pursuit of residency and the next stage of her medical career, Dr. Junisha T. Martin carries with her not only a medical degree, but also a story of courage, resilience and purpose.

Her graduation from Ross University School of Medicine is a proud moment for her family, her community, the St. Kitts and Nevis diaspora, and the Federation as a whole.