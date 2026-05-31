New Life Healthcare Centre Breaks Silence After Founder Found Guilty of Criminal Offence; Clinic Says Operations Will Continue

Basseterre, St. Kitts — St. Kitts Nevis Daily / SKN Times / Times Caribbean

New Life Healthcare Centre has issued a public statement to patients and the wider community following what it described as “recent events” involving its founder, Dr. Vance Gilbert.

In the statement, the healthcare facility confirmed that on Wednesday, its founder was “found guilty of a criminal offence.” The Centre noted that while Dr. Gilbert continues to maintain his innocence, it recognizes and respects the judicial process and acknowledges the ruling that has been delivered.

The statement, issued under the name of New Life Healthcare Centre, appeared aimed at reassuring patients, families, and the general public amid what the practice described as a difficult and challenging period.

“We understand that this news may raise questions and concerns,” the statement read. “Please know that we remain committed to the values of integrity, professionalism, and compassionate care that have always guided our organization.”

The Centre further emphasized that patient services will continue without interruption. According to the release, arrangements have been made to ensure that the medical practice remains open and fully operational while the matter continues to draw public attention.

“Our medical team remains committed to providing the quality care, professionalism, and compassion that has always defined New Life Healthcare Center,” the statement added.

New Life Healthcare Centre also announced that normal business hours will resume on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Walk-ins will be accepted, while appointments and inquiries may be made by calling 869-766-7220.

The statement closed by thanking patients and members of the public for their consideration, understanding, trust, and confidence during what the Centre called a “difficult period.”

The development is expected to generate significant public discussion, particularly given Dr. Gilbert’s profile as founder of the medical practice. However, the Centre’s statement made clear that the institution is seeking to separate the ongoing public concern from the continuity of care for patients who depend on its services.

As of the statement’s release, New Life Healthcare Centre has not provided further details on the nature of the offence, and no additional comment was included beyond the written release.