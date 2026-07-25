NEVIS CULTURAMA 2026 CROWNS NEW ROYALTY

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — The Culturama 2026 celebrations reached another exciting high as Kadijah Mulley and Devaughn Browne captured two of the festival’s most anticipated titles.

Mulley was crowned National Bank Miss Culture Swimwear 2026, while Browne secured the title of National Bank Mr. Kool 2026, earning enthusiastic applause from supporters and festival lovers.

Both winners impressed with their confidence, stage presence and outstanding performances, proudly representing the energy, talent and cultural spirit of Nevis.

Times Caribbean extends congratulations to Kadijah Mulley and Devaughn Browne on their memorable Culturama 2026 victories.