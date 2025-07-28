BLAZING INTO SERVICE WITH PRIDE: St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Celebrates Newest Recruits in Powerful Passing Out Ceremony

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) proudly celebrated the graduation of its latest cohort of recruits on Thursday 24thJuly, 2025. The ceremony marked the successful completion of an intensive training program that lasted for six (6) months, equipping the new fire officers with the essential skills and knowledge required to safeguard the lives and property of the Federation.

The graduation, held at NEMA Conference Room, was attended by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and other dignitaries from the Ministry of National Security, senior fire officers, and representative from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force along with proud family members and well-wishers.

Throughout their rigorous training, the recruits underwent comprehensive instruction in a variety of critical areas. This included fire suppression techniques, search and rescue operations, hazardous materials management, vehicle extrication and a strong emphasis on emergency medical response. The curriculum is designed to prepare them for the diverse challengers they will encounter in their service to the nation.

Speakers at the ceremony commended the graduates for their dedication, discipline and commitment demonstrated during their training. Prime Minister Drew highlighted the vital role the SKNFRS plays in national security apparatus and underscored the importance of continuous learning and professional development for the new officers. Keynote Speaker, Mrs Natalie Fough, encouraged the graduates to uphold the core values of duty, honor, service and courage as they embark on their careers.

The addition of these newly certified fire officers significantly boosts the operational capacity of the SKNFRS, further enhancing its ability to respond effectively to emergencies across both St. Kitts and Nevis. Their presence ensures the continued protection and safety of the community, reinforcing the Federation’s commitment to robust emergency services.