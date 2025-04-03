Duggins’ Basketball City Fiasco: Renovation Stalled, No Indoor Facility Coming Anytime Soon!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – In a shocking revelation, Minister of Sports Samal Duggins has admitted that despite the much-publicized February photo-op showcasing the removal of the old flooring at Basketball City, not a single piece of meaningful work has been done on the facility since then. To make matters worse, Duggins’ own ministry officials have confirmed that not even a contractor has been selected to carry out the long-awaited renovations.

Basketball enthusiasts and the general public were led to believe that the renovation project would bring about significant upgrades, possibly even delivering the long-promised indoor facility. However, at a press conference today, both Minister Duggins and his Permanent Secretary, Valencia Syder, confirmed that an indoor basketball facility is nowhere near the government’s immediate plans. Instead, Duggins downplayed expectations, suggesting that an indoor venue is only a “long-term goal,” contradicting previous promises made to the sporting community.

Where is the Progress?

The latest statements from the Ministry of Sports paint a grim picture of stagnation. PS Syder admitted that while constant conversations are being held with stakeholders like Scarborough’s President, there has been little actual progress on the ground.

“So the next step now is to, to, to, to, to, to identify the contractor and I do not have a set timeline. So if that is what you’re asking, I cannot give you that, but just to let you know that the work, the major work, is going to begin shortly,” Syder stated.

This revelation has only fueled public outrage, as the nation’s basketball players and fans continue to be left in the dark about when—or if—the renovations will ever truly begin.

Indoor Facility? Think Again.

When pressed about the long-promised indoor facility, Minister Duggins was careful with his words, offering vague assurances while refusing to commit to any timeline.

“I agree that it’s a longer-term goal than the immediate renovations, but we are having discussions, and those discussions are getting close to seeing some type of tangible outcome. Until then, I would prefer not to speak too deeply on it. Just to say that we’ve always wanted an indoor facility, and I’m doing everything in my power to ensure that we get that. And I believe we will, in the near future,” Duggins said.

This statement has only added to the growing frustration among athletes and basketball lovers who feel misled. Many had hoped that the current renovation project would include substantial upgrades, including an enclosed playing area, rather than just superficial fixes.

Broken Promises and Mounting Frustration

The Sports Ministry’s admission that no contractor has been chosen, coupled with the lack of a definitive timeline, has raised serious questions about the government’s commitment to sports development. February’s demolition photo-op now appears to be nothing more than a publicity stunt with no real substance behind it.

As Basketball City remains in limbo, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are left wondering: Was this all just another empty promise from a government that continues to fall short on delivering real change?