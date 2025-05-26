“PLP IS HERE TO STAY!”CALVIN PEMBERTON RALLIES THE NATION AT ELECTRIFYING PLP TOWN HALL IN CENTRAL BASSETERRE!



“The sun will rise… this government MUST fall!” – Calvin Pemberton

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – It was standing room only in Central Basseterre as the People’s Labour Party (PLP) lit the political fuse once again during a power-packed town hall meeting that sent a clear message to the nation: the PLP is not just alive—it’s surging.

At the heart of the evening’s energy was Calvin Pemberton, dynamic Chair of the PLP’s East Basseterre Branch, who delivered a fiery address that had the audience on their feet and the political establishment shaking in its boots.

“I am here tonight bringing greetings from Constituency Number One, of which I am the Chairperson… PLP is here to stay. PLP is here to be with you!”

From the east to the west, the north to the south, Pemberton hailed the unity and momentum building across all eight constituencies, declaring that “the government must fall” and that the people are ready for real leadership once more.

A RISING FORCE, ROOTED IN COMMUNITY

Pemberton didn’t just talk politics—he showcased people power in action, giving high praise to Central Basseterre’s new constituency chair, Damien Lawrence, for his compassionate leadership and results-driven service.

From organizing Christmas gifts for children at the home…

To leading community clean-ups across McKnight and Irish Town…

To continuing a scholarship program for Irish Town Primary…

To painting murals that now inspire a battered community…

“That is a man willing to work for you. That is PLP leadership in action,” Pemberton proclaimed.

CALL TO ACTION: TIME TO TAKE BACK THE COUNTRY

With sharp words and sharper truth, Pemberton ripped into the failures of the current administration, pointing to a nation heading in the wrong direction, plagued by broken promises, poor governance, and declining hope.

“We see a country that is going in the wrong direction… We have to work hard and studiously to bring about change. That change is the PLP.”

And at the center of that change, Pemberton reminded the crowd, is a leader they already know and trust: Dr. Timothy Harris—a man who has done it before and stands ready to lead again with wisdom, competence, and unmatched experience.

THE VERDICT FROM THE GROUND: THE PLP WAVE IS BUILDING

May Day’s massive rally still echoes in the minds of the people, and as Pemberton noted, “They’re nervous!” The Drew-led administration may try to ignore the signs, but the PLP is the talk of the town, and the fire is spreading fast.

“With hope and hard work, our aspirations and our desires will be fulfilled—and can be fulfilled—with a leader like Dr. Timothy Harris.”

The message is clear. The movement is alive. And the mission is unstoppable.

“Reach your friends, your family, even your non-friends… and tell them why PLP is the ONLY way forward.”

