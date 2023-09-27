National Bank CEO Donald Thompson Retires After 26 Years of Service

****Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 27, 2023After an illustrious 26-year tenure at the helm of the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, Chief Executive Officer Donald Thompson is set to retire this weekend. In an interview with ZIZ News, Thompson expressed mixed emotions about his departure.”Having spent over four decades in the industry, it’s bittersweet to bid farewell to cherished friendships and bonds forged during my time here,” Thompson reflected. “Yet, I believe it’s time to pass the torch to a new, dynamic leader who can drive the institution forward.”Thompson, highlighting his appointment as CEO as a career-defining moment, emphasized its pivotal role in steering the bank’s trajectory. “It empowered me to significantly contribute to charting the course for the institution’s development and continued prosperity,” he noted, paying tribute to predecessors Sir Edmund Lawrence, Mr. Ernest Pistana, and Miss Dawn Williams.Reflecting on challenges faced, Thompson recalled a critical IT incident in 2021. He lauded the unwavering trust of the St. Kitts populace, who stood by the bank throughout the ordeal.Despite long lines, customers displayed remarkable loyalty, reinforcing the confidence they place in National Bank. Thompson praised the dedicated staff who ensured uninterrupted services, underscoring that no one missed a salary payment or faced withdrawal difficulties.Thompson revealed that a successor has been selected, with details to be disclosed in due course. Looking ahead, he expressed eagerness to channel his energy towards aiding small businesses in crafting plans for financial institution support, leaving an enduring mark on the community.