Immediate Recall to Saint Kitts and Nevis for Consultations of Ambassador Nerys Dockery

Posted on September 27, 2023 in St.Kitts-Nevis



Communiqué issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Basseterre – September 27, 2023)

Her Excellency Nerys Dockery, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations has been recalled to Capital for consultations with immediate effect.

The Government remains committed to promoting the interests of Saint Kitts and Nevis within the international community and to advancing its principled foreign policy.

The Government has identified an Interim Representative who is presently undergoing the accreditation process.

Further details will be provided at a later date.

