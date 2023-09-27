Jamaican Car Rental Company Sues Byron Messia and Producer for Damages

St.Kitts Superstar artiste Byron Messia, real name Dylan Byron, and his producer Wayne Campbell are facing a lawsuit from a Jamaican car rental company seeking over J$3 million in damages, loss of income, and legal fees. The suit arises from an accident in June, where Messia emerged with minor injuries.The incident occurred on June 10 at Junction, St. Mary, when Messia and Campbell were involved in an accident with a rented BMW. While Messia sustained only minor injuries, others in the vehicle required medical attention.According to sources, the lawsuit alleges that Campbell had entered into a written agreement for the rental of a white BMW 3 series. It places joint responsibility on both the producer and Messia, claiming they “negligently drove, or failed to manage or control,” resulting in the car veering off the highway and overturning.The car rental company asserts that there was an agreement with Byron Messia to compensate J$2.5 million for the damage to the luxury vehicle. However, to date, only J$1 million has been remitted, prompting the legal action.As the case unfolds, it raises questions about responsibility and accountability in such situations, emphasizing the importance of adhering to agreements and promptly addressing damages.