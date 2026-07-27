NATASHA “SHANNY” GREY-BROOKES RESIGNS AS PAM POLITICAL LEADER

Opposition party announces strategic leadership transition as Grey-Brookes remains committed to contesting St. Christopher One

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Natasha “Shanny” Grey-Brookes has announced her resignation as Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement, marking a major leadership transition within one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ principal opposition parties.

The resignation will take effect on Friday, July 31, 2026, according to an official statement issued by PAM’s National Executive on Monday.

Grey-Brookes will remain actively involved in the party and intends to continue campaigning for victory in the constituency of St. Christopher One, as well as supporting PAM’s wider national election effort.

The party described the decision as a “strategic realignment” reached after consultation and reflection on its electoral plans.

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According to the statement, the transition is intended to strengthen PAM’s campaign, improve its chances at the polls and allow Grey-Brookes to devote greater attention to her constituency during what the party expects to be a highly competitive general election.

“At this critical time in our nation’s history, every decision must be guided by what gives our Party the strongest opportunity to earn the confidence of the people,” Grey-Brookes stated.

She said stepping aside as Political Leader would allow her to focus her full energy on securing victory in her constituency while continuing to work with the party’s leadership and candidates.

New leader expected within weeks

PAM’s National Executive said the constitutional process to elect a new Political Leader has already begun, with the transition expected to be completed within the coming weeks.

The party has not yet announced who will succeed Grey-Brookes.

During the transition period, the National Executive said PAM would remain united and focused on presenting the electorate with a credible and energetic team capable of addressing the challenges facing the federation.

The executive also expressed appreciation for Grey-Brookes’ service, commitment and contribution during her tenure as Political Leader.

It acknowledged the personal and political sacrifices she made while guiding the organisation through a challenging period, stating that her leadership had helped establish an important foundation for the party’s future.

Grey-Brookes to remain central to campaign

Despite leaving the top leadership position, Grey-Brookes is expected to remain a prominent member of PAM’s national campaign team.

The statement said she would continue assisting with policy development, supporter engagement and the party’s broader effort to return to government.

PAM called on its members, supporters and well-wishers to remain united and focused as the organisation prepares for the next general election.

The leadership change comes as opposition parties continue reviewing their strategies, candidates and organisational structures ahead of the upcoming national contest.

Grey-Brookes’ departure from the leadership now opens the way for a new figure to guide PAM into the next phase of its campaign.

Times Caribbean will continue to follow developments surrounding PAM’s leadership selection process.