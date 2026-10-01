KITTITIAN SCHOLAR DR. ALMESHA RICHARDSON-CAMPBELL CAPTURES TWO CARIBBEAN GLOBAL AWARDS IN LONDON

Newton Ground native celebrated for Global Thought Leadership and Global Academic Leadership as her work in research, innovation and HBCU advancement earns international recognition

LONDON, England — September 2026 — TIMES CARIBBEAN: From the small community of Newton Ground, St. Kitts, to an international stage in London, Dr. Almesha Richardson-Campbell has added another remarkable chapter to an already distinguished career.

According to information shared with Times Caribbean, the respected Kittitian research administrator, educator and innovation leader walked away from the Caribbean Global Awards at London’s Cumberland Hotel with not one, but two major honours — Global Thought Leadership and Global Academic Leadership.

It was a standout moment.

Earlier this year, Dr. Richardson-Campbell had already been named among the finalists for the Caribbean Global Awards Academic Leadership Award, placing her among Caribbean professionals being recognized for achievement in academia, innovation, leadership and international impact.

But the London ceremony reportedly took the recognition much further.

As her name was announced during the first category, Dr. Richardson-Campbell made her way to the podium to accept the honour before an audience gathered to celebrate Caribbean excellence across the region and diaspora.

Then came another announcement.

Her name was called again.

By the end of the evening, the Newton Ground native was holding two awards, marking what supporters have described as an especially significant achievement for a professional whose career has been built around research, technology transfer, entrepreneurship and expanding opportunities within minority-serving institutions.

FROM NEWTON GROUND TO GLOBAL LEADERSHIP

Dr. Richardson-Campbell’s rise has been years in the making.

She currently serves as Vice President for Research and Economic Development at Jackson State University, where the university says she oversees areas including sponsored programmes, grants and contracts, research compliance, technology transfer and commercialization, federal relations and international programmes.

Her connection to St. Kitts remains strong.

Official biographical information from the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis identifies her as having been raised in Newton Ground. She later earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida before completing a master’s degree in Mass Communications and a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration at Jackson State University.

Her professional work has increasingly placed her at the intersection of academia, research and innovation.

At Jackson State, she helped establish the university’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which incorporates initiatives involving emerging technology, prototyping, extended reality and entrepreneurship development.

She has also built a significant profile in the field of technology transfer — helping move ideas and research from the academic environment toward practical development and commercialization.

And she has broken barriers along the way.

Dr. Richardson-Campbell previously became the first Black person and first representative from a Historically Black College or University to be elected to the board of the Association of University Technology Managers, according to information published by the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.

She later served as chair of the AUTM Board of Directors during 2023–2024.

A CAREER BUILT AROUND INNOVATION

The two London honours reflect the different but closely connected areas of Dr. Richardson-Campbell’s professional life.

Global Academic Leadership recognizes the sphere in which she has spent years helping shape research administration, university innovation and academic development.

Global Thought Leadership, meanwhile, speaks to a broader influence — using experience, research and public engagement to help shape conversations around innovation, entrepreneurship, technology and opportunity.

Her message over the years has consistently emphasized adaptability.

During a 2021 Independence Lecture in St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Richardson-Campbell encouraged students, educators and professionals to embrace innovation and remain agile in a rapidly changing environment.

That philosophy has followed her throughout her career.

A PROUD MOMENT FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the achievement carries a special resonance.

Dr. Richardson-Campbell’s journey began far away from the international stages, research institutions and innovation networks that now form part of her professional world.

Newton Ground remains part of that story.

So too does her connection to the wider Sandy Point community. In 2025, the Sandy Point Benevolent Society recognized her among its distinguished honourees, highlighting her leadership in research, innovation and technology transfer as well as her continued support for community development.

Now London has provided another milestone.

Two awards. One night.

And for a daughter of St. Kitts whose career has consistently focused on opening doors, advancing research and expanding opportunities, the reported double Caribbean Global Awards victory represents another moment of international recognition — and another reason for nationals at home and across the diaspora to celebrate one of their own.