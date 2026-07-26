GUYANA APPOINTS INTERNATIONAL COMMISSION TO PROBE DEADLY MV BARIMA FERRY DISASTER

Five-member panel of legal, maritime and engineering experts given broad authority to examine the sinking, passenger management, vessel safety and emergency response

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The Government of Guyana has appointed a five-member international Commission of Inquiry to investigate the sinking of the state-operated MV Barima, as the country continues to mourn its worst recorded maritime disaster.

The 87-year-old passenger and cargo ferry capsized in Atlantic waters on July 18, 2026, after leaving Georgetown for Port Kaituma in Region One. Authorities now believe 179 people were aboard the vessel. As of Sunday, 76 survivors had been rescued, 73 bodies recovered and 30 people remained unaccounted for.

International teams are continuing efforts to recover the submerged vessel, which investigators are expected to inspect as part of their examination of the disaster.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the members of the independent commission during a national address on Sunday, July 26. He said the panel has been selected for its independence, technical expertise and experience in law, maritime safety, marine engineering and disaster investigations.

The commission will be chaired by Justice Godfrey Phillip Smith of Belize, a former Belizean attorney general and Justice of Appeal who currently serves as CARICOM’s High-Level Representative for Law and Criminal Justice.

The other commissioners are:

Dr. Andrzej Jasionowski of Poland, a forensic naval architect and marine engineer with experience examining major maritime incidents;

Captain Hamada Fouda, a senior maritime surveyor and compliance auditor with the Maritime Authority of Jamaica;

Nyree Dawn Alfonso of Trinidad and Tobago, a senior attorney with extensive experience in admiralty and maritime law; and

Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard of Trinidad and Tobago, a retired military officer with decades of experience in maritime operations, security, logistics and port development.

The inquiry has been given a wide-ranging mandate.

Investigators will examine the loading of the vessel, passenger boarding procedures, preparation of the manifest, possible overcrowding, cargo storage, conditions aboard the ferry and the availability and use of lifesaving equipment.

The commission will also review the MV Barima’s seaworthiness, maintenance history, navigation and communications equipment, along with the possible impact of weather, tides, currents and other operational or environmental conditions.

Another major area of focus will be the qualifications, training, competence and conduct of the vessel’s master and crew. The panel will determine whether established maritime safety and emergency procedures were followed and whether any alleged negligence, misconduct, failure or dereliction of duty by an individual, institution or other entity contributed to the tragedy.

Survivors have reportedly raised concerns about the number of passengers and amount of cargo aboard the vessel. Some have also alleged that signs of water entering the ferry were noticed before it capsized. Those claims are expected to be independently examined, and no final determination regarding the cause has yet been announced.

The commission will separately assess the coordination and effectiveness of the search, rescue and recovery operation, including the response of government agencies and other participating organisations.

President Ali said the ultimate objective is to establish the truth, determine accountability and recommend legislative, regulatory and operational reforms capable of strengthening maritime safety and emergency preparedness across Guyana.

Legal instruments formally establishing the commission were being finalised, after which the panel is expected to begin its work under Guyanese law.

The MV Barima disaster has left families across Guyana searching for answers as recovery teams continue the difficult task of locating those who remain missing.

Times Caribbean will continue following developments surrounding the Commission of Inquiry and the ongoing recovery operation.