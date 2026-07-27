JONEL POWELL IS BACK? FORMER MINISTER’S POWERFUL PAM POST IGNITES TALK OF SHOCK LEADERSHIP RETURN

“PAM yesterday, PAM today, PAM tomorrow” declaration lands amid a sudden leadership shake-up and growing uncertainty inside the opposition party

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — One post. One unmistakable message. And now the political speculation is running hot.

Former minister and longtime People’s Action Movement figure Jonel Powell has triggered widespread discussion about a possible return to the party’s senior leadership after declaring:

“I was a PAM yesterday, I am a PAM today, and I will be a PAM tomorrow! PAM—The People’s Action Movement, 61 years and still going strong!”

To the casual reader, it may simply be a declaration of loyalty.

But to seasoned political observers, the timing is impossible to ignore.

Powell’s post came as PAM confirmed that Political Leader Natasha “Shanny” Grey-Brookes had resigned from the leadership position, effective Friday, July 31, 2026. The party described her departure as part of a strategic transition ahead of the next general election.

Now the question spreading across political circles is simple: Is Jonel Powell preparing for a grand return?

Powell has not publicly announced any leadership bid. Still, he is no stranger to PAM’s inner circle. He previously served as one of the party’s deputy political leaders before becoming the elected representative for Central Basseterre and later a Cabinet minister.

And although he announced in May 2025 that he would not contest the next general election, Powell left the door wide open to continued service. At the time, he said he remained available to PAM “whenever and however” he was needed, adding: “JP2 is by no means done!”

That statement suddenly carries fresh meaning.

The leadership uncertainty has also placed attention on newly elected Deputy Political Leader Nubian Greaux. Greaux is currently facing charges of possession of cannabis and cultivation of cannabis with intent to supply. He remains legally innocent unless proven guilty, and there has been no official confirmation that he intends to resign.

The pending matter could nevertheless create political and strategic concerns for PAM as it prepares its candidates and leadership team. There is currently no verified evidence that the Government has interfered with or attempted to influence the legal proceedings.

Claims that any conviction carrying only a fine would automatically prevent Greaux from contesting are also not supported by the wording of Section 28 of the Constitution. The provision generally refers to a sentence of imprisonment exceeding 12 months, while separate restrictions apply to specified election-related offences. A fine alone does not appear to create automatic constitutional disqualification.

Still, politics is not decided only inside a courtroom. Public confidence, candidate stability and election readiness also matter.

And with PAM now searching for direction, experience and a steady hand, Jonel Powell’s declaration may have been much more than a nostalgic anniversary message.

The signal has been sent.

Jonel Powell may not have officially returned—but he clearly wants PAM to know that he never truly left.