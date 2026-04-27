Resilience Matters: Right Infrastructure Can Help Caribbean Communities Withstand Climate Crisis, Says UK Official

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — As Caribbean nations face stronger hurricanes, prolonged droughts, heavier rainfall and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, the region must shift from rebuilding after disasters to proactively investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, according to Mark Anderson, Team Leader of the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF) at the British High Commission.

In a compelling commentary titled “Resilience Matters: How the Right Infrastructure Can Strengthen Caribbean Communities on the Frontline of Climate Change,” Anderson argued that true resilience is built long before storms arrive — through smarter roads, stronger hospitals, secure water systems, modern ports and climate-ready agriculture.

Breaking the Build-and-Rebuild Cycle

For decades, Caribbean governments have often found themselves trapped in an expensive and disruptive cycle of building, then rebuilding after disasters.

Anderson said that cycle must end.

He pointed to the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica last year as evidence that strategic planning can make a critical difference.

While many communities suffered devastating losses, UK-supported “Smart Hospitals” in Santa Cruz and Mandeville reportedly remained operational even as approximately 75% of hospitals and clinics in affected areas sustained major damage and became unusable.

Those functioning facilities continued delivering lifesaving care when communities needed it most.

Agriculture Projects Withstood Category 5 Conditions

Anderson also highlighted the UK-funded Essex Valley and Southern Plains Agriculture Development Projects in Jamaica, where infrastructure reportedly survived Melissa’s Category 5 winds and torrential rains.

Solar panels remained intact, drainage systems performed effectively, and upgraded farm roads largely stayed usable.

He noted that lessons learned from Hurricane Beryl in 2024 helped improve the resilience of solar systems at Essex Valley, demonstrating how Caribbean experience can directly strengthen future designs.

£350 Million Climate Investment Across the Region

The UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund, valued at £350 million, is being implemented through a partnership between the UK Government and the Caribbean Development Bank.

The programme supports transformational, climate-resilient infrastructure in eight Caribbean countries and one UK Overseas Territory.

Projects include:

Climate-resilient road upgrades in Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Saint Lucia and Guyana

Modernised water systems in Grenada and Dominica

A new port in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, officially opened last October

According to Anderson, these projects prove that resilience is not theoretical — it is practical and essential to everyday life.

SMART Hospitals Saving Lives

He stressed that resilience goes beyond roads and ports.

The SMART Hospitals Initiative, supported by the UK and the Pan American Health Organization in partnership with Caribbean Ministries of Health, has upgraded hospitals across the region with:

Hurricane-proofing

Improved drainage

Cooling systems

Fire management

Efficient water systems

Reliable solar power and backup electricity

These upgrades ensure healthcare workers can continue treating patients during storms, earthquakes, volcanic events and pandemics.

Anderson said when communications fail, roads flood and communities are isolated, a functioning hospital can mean the difference between crisis and catastrophe.

“Now Is the Time to Act”

In a powerful closing message, Anderson said resilience is not an abstract policy phrase but a real community asset.

He described resilience as:

Mothers being able to reach clinics after storms

Farmers harvesting crops despite drought

Ports keeping food and medicine flowing

Young people accessing jobs because roads remain intact

“The Caribbean cannot control the global forces driving climate change,” he noted, “but with the right investments, built through local collaboration and long-term partnership, communities can strengthen their resilience.”

A Regional Wake-Up Call

As the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, Anderson’s message is likely to resonate strongly across the Caribbean: resilience matters — and the time to build it is now.