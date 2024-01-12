Mutryce A. Williams Appointed New Permanent Representative for St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations

*Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 12, 2024) -As of January 4th, 2024 Mutryce A. Williams has been appointed as the new Permanent Representative to the United Nations, succeeding former Ambassador Nerys Dockery who was recalled after a much-publicised “dust-up” with Minister of Foreign Dr. Denzil Douglas on the floor of the UN General Assembly. Williams, a distinguished native of St. Kitts and Nevis, brings a wealth of expertise in International Relations and National Security to this prestigious role.

Mutryce A. Williams holds a doctorate in Public Policy Administration, with a double concentration in Homeland Security Policy and Coordination and Terrorism, Mediation, and Peace. Her remarkable credentials extend to her Certified Homeland Protection Professional (CHPP) designation, placing her among a select group with the expertise to address and manage various facets of homeland protection.

The CHPP designation, awarded by the National Domestic Preparedness Coalition’s (NDPCI) Global Center for Threat, Risk, and Vulnerability and the National Sheriffs’ Association’s (NSA) Institute for Homeland Security Professional Certification Board, attests to Williams’ comprehensive knowledge, skills, and abilities in the field of homeland protection.

Williams has an impressive track record, having served as a former diplomat on the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris, France. She is also recognized as an award-winning women’s rights advocate and a distinguished poet, showcasing her multifaceted talents and dedication to various domains.

With a commitment to continuous learning, Williams has accumulated fifty-four certificates in the homeland security and emergency management field over the past two years. These certificates cover a wide range of topics, including Tsunami Awareness, Earthquake Basics Science Risk and Mitigation, Incident Command System, NIMS, and many more.

Williams’ professional journey includes training at the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA), where she provided invaluable support to the Director of VITEMA/Homeland Security Advisor of the US Virgin Islands, Brigadier General Elton Lewis. Her dedication and excellence were further recognized during United States Vice President Joseph Biden’s 2011 visit to the US Virgin Islands, where she received the Coin of Excellence and Service for her outstanding contributions.

As a member of prestigious organizations such as the International Association for Emergency Management (IAEM), Emergency Management Professional Organization for Women’s Enrichment (EMPOWER), ASIS International, National Domestic Preparedness Coalition (NDPCI), and the International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals (IACSP), Williams brings a global perspective to her new role.

Williams, who volunteered as an English Teacher with the St. Kitts Defence Force in 2002-2003, expressed her eagerness to contribute her expertise to the security forces in her native country and the wider region.

Her recent appointment as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations is a significant achievement, albeit bittersweet, as she would have loved to share this moment with her late father, Inspector Frederick E. Baker. Williams, a devoted mother of two, remains steadfastly focused on raising her sons while making substantial contributions to international diplomacy.

Mutryce A. Williams steps into this vital role with a deep commitment to promoting peace, security, and cooperation on the global stage. Her appointment reflects a new chapter in St. Kitts and Nevis’ diplomatic efforts, and the nation looks forward to her continued success in advancing its interests on the international platform.