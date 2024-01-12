Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas Leads Historic Groundbreaking for Hotel Indigo: A Landmark Moment for St. Kitts and Nevis Tourism at Calypso Bay

January 12, 2024

In a momentous event on January 11, 2024, The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry, and Commerce, led the groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated Hotel Indigo at Calypso Bay. The inauguration of this luxury boutique hotel signifies the dawn of a new era in St. Kitts and Nevis’ hospitality landscape.

Situated at Potato Bay, Hotel Indigo is poised to redefine the standards of luxury and sustainability in the region. The groundbreaking ceremony was marked by Dr. Douglas’ remarks, emphasizing the transformative impact the hotel is expected to have on the local economy and the tourism sector.

Hotel Indigo at Calypso Bay is not just another hotel; it is a symbol of innovation, commitment to sustainability, and a source of pride for the community. With 42 luxurious suites, a fully-equipped conference room, a modern business center, multiple gourmet restaurants, a gym, a unique bowling alley, an elegant bar, and an exquisite swimming pool, the hotel promises a holistic and exceptional experience for its guests.

Dr. Douglas underlined the significance of the bowling alley, envisioning it as a key attraction and proposing the inaugural bowling match to be hosted at the hotel upon its opening. This novel addition adds a unique touch to the hotel’s offerings, showcasing its commitment to providing diverse and engaging experiences for visitors.

Furthermore, Dr. Douglas highlighted the hotel’s alignment with the sustainable goals of St. Kitts and Nevis. “As we embark on our sustainable goal initiative, the Hotel Indigo promises to be a fitting example in keeping with our aim towards a sustainable island state,” stated Dr. Douglas. The hotel aims to be a sustainable green establishment, incorporating the latest smart technology and energy-efficient equipment.

The economic impact of the project is substantial, with over US $100 million in foreign direct investments. The development is expected to create jobs for approximately 130 individuals during both the construction and operational phases. Dr. Douglas expressed pride in the involvement of local contractors and workers, recognizing their contribution to the project and the local economy.

Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, was acknowledged for her efforts in promoting St. Kitts and Nevis as a prime destination. Dr. Douglas emphasized the importance of the Hotel Indigo project in enhancing the island’s appeal to tourists, especially considering recent increases in airlift and airport upgrades.

Dr. Douglas commended the efficiency of the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) in processing necessary approvals and expressed gratitude to Khaled Albabtain, Director of Troy Property Investment Limited, the developers of Hotel Indigo.

As Hotel Indigo takes shape, it represents not only an architectural marvel but a beacon of economic growth, sustainability, and the collaborative spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis. The project is a testament to the island’s commitment to innovative and sustainable development, attracting both foreign and local investments, fostering job creation, and showcasing a dedication to a brighter, more prosperous future.