Wreckage from Plane Crash in Bequia Successfully Recovered

January 9, 2024 – In a somber turn of events, the wreckage from a tragic plane crash off the coast of Bequia in St Vincent and the Grenadines has been successfully recovered, marking a crucial step in the aftermath of the devastating incident.

The images of the recovery operation depict the remnants of the single-engine aircraft being carefully hoisted out of the ocean, serving as a stark reminder of the recent aviation tragedy.

The ill-fated incident occurred on January 4, when a small plane with Registration Number N4023B, owned and piloted by Bequia resident Robert Sachs, met a tragic end. The aircraft departed J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm for its final destination, St Lucia, but sadly crashed into the sea approximately one nautical mile West of Petit Nevis.

The crash claimed the lives of four individuals, including the pilot, Robert Sachs, and Hollywood actor Christian Klepser, widely known as Christian Oliver. Klepser, aged 51 and hailing from the United States of America, was accompanied by his two young daughters, Madita Klepser (aged 10) and Annik Klepser (aged 12). The heartbreaking loss has left a void not only in the entertainment industry but also in the hearts of those who knew and loved them.

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCA) has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the calamitous plane crash. The investigation aims to shed light on the factors that led to the tragic incident, providing answers to grieving families and the wider community.

As the community mourns the loss of these lives, the recovery of the wreckage is a critical step in the investigative process. It is anticipated that the findings of the ECCA investigation will contribute to understanding the events that unfolded on that fateful day and may potentially lead to enhanced safety measures in the future.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. The recovery of the wreckage stands as a poignant moment in the quest for answers and closure in the wake of this devastating plane crash.