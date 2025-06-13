PLP SURGE CONTINUES — WEST BASSETERRE TOWNHALL SET TO IGNITE ST. JOHNSTON COMMUNITY CENTER AHEAD OF JULY 12TH NATIONAL CONVENTION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The political momentum of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) is reaching a fever pitch as the party barrels into West Basseterre with a high-energy Townhall Community Meeting slated for Wednesday, June 18th at 7 PM at the St. Johnston Community Center in LaGuerite.

This highly anticipated townhall, hosted by the vibrant and action-driven PLP Constituency #3 Group, promises to tackle some of the most pressing local and national issues affecting residents — from crime and cost of living to housing, youth development, and transparency in governance.

PLP Leader and 3rd Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, is confirmed as the featured speaker — bringing his commanding presence and unfiltered insight to the people of West Basseterre in what many are calling a prelude to fireworks at the PLP National Convention set for July 12th.

Leading the charge in Constituency #3 is none other than Marlon Browne — a charismatic, dynamic community leader and Chairman of the C3 Group, whose grassroots energy and bold advocacy have been turning heads and winning hearts across the district. Browne and his team are expected to mobilize a massive turnout and deliver the kind of people-first agenda that has become a hallmark of the PLP’s growing influence.

“We’re not just talking — we’re organizing, we’re engaging, and we’re empowering. Constituency #3 is ready to rise,” Browne stated confidently .

The event is free and open to the public, with all residents encouraged to attend and participate. Attendees can expect hard truths, bold ideas, and fearless leadership from a party that continues to position itself as the only real alternative to the status quo.

With the national convention just weeks away, all eyes are on the PLP as it builds unstoppable grassroots momentum, one community at a time.

