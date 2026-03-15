MOVE OR BE REMOVED!” — PM DREW LABOUR GOVERNMENT ORDERS ICONIC SOUTH FRIARS BEACH BARS TO SHUT DOWN IMMEDIATELY

SKN TIMES EXCLUSIVE

SKN TIMES EXCLUSIVE

“MOVE OR BE REMOVED!” — GOVERNMENT ORDERS ICONIC SOUTH FRIARS BEACH BARS TO SHUT DOWN FOR RITZ-CARLTON DEVELOPMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts — A storm of outrage is brewing across St. Kitts and Nevis after the Government issued a final ultimatum ordering three of the island’s most iconic beach bars to vacate South Friars Bay by midnight on April 7, 2026—a move critics say exposes a troubling pattern of government capitulation to wealthy foreign developers at the expense of local entrepreneurs.

In a letter dated March 13, 2026, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus L. Natta informed attorney O’Grenville Browne and operators of Shipwreck Bar & Grill, The Godfather Bar, and Discovery Bar that they must remove their establishments immediately to facilitate construction tied to the proposed Ritz-Carlton resort development.

The letter bluntly warns that if the businesses remain after the deadline, the bars will be removed with assistance from authorities to allow developers to begin earthworks and infrastructure construction.

But for many citizens and tourism stakeholders, the issue is not simply about land use.

It is about power, protection, and the future of local ownership in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Soul of South Friars Bay

For decades, Shipwreck, Godfather, and Discovery have been far more than casual beach bars.

They are cultural landmarks.

Visitors from around the world have spent countless afternoons and evenings at these establishments—listening to live music, meeting locals, enjoying authentic Caribbean cuisine, and experiencing the very spirit of St. Kitts.

Taxi drivers bring guests there.

Cruise visitors are sent there.

Tour guides recommend them.

These bars form part of the living tourism ecosystem of the island.

They employ staff, host musicians, support fishermen, and generate business for tour operators and vendors.

Yet today, these long-standing local businesses are being told to pack up and disappear.

Government’s Explanation — And The Questions It Raises

The Government claims the bars occupy public beach land without proper legal authority, stating that commercial operations cannot continue without permission.

Officials also argue that the operators were previously offered alternative relocation sites along the Frigate Bay Strip and Cockleshell Bay.

But critics say that explanation conveniently ignores a key fact:

These establishments have operated openly for decades.

They were licensed.

They were taxed.

They were promoted as part of the national tourism experience.

Government agencies, tourism brochures, and tour operators actively directed visitors there.

Which raises a fundamental question:

If these businesses were unlawful occupants, why were they allowed to operate for decades?

The Doctrine of “Legitimate Expectation”

Legal observers point out that when a government allows commercial activity to continue openly for years, collects revenue from it, and integrates it into national tourism promotion, a powerful legal principle emerges:

Legitimate expectation.

In simple terms, it means that people who build businesses based on government tolerance and encouragement cannot suddenly be displaced without fairness, consultation, and proper legal process.

Critics argue the Government’s ultimatum may violate that principle.

A Dangerous Precedent

Beyond the fate of three beach bars lies a much bigger issue.

Who truly benefits from development in St. Kitts and Nevis?

Increasingly, citizens are asking whether the Government is protecting its people—or clearing the way for wealthy international investors.

For many locals, the optics are troubling:

Small Kittitian entrepreneurs who built businesses over decades are now facing forced removal, while a luxury global hotel brand prepares to move in.

If this approach becomes the norm, critics warn that local culture could be pushed aside to make room for sterile, corporate tourism developments.

Authenticity vs. Luxury Tourism

Tourism experts often emphasize that travelers seek authentic experiences—places where they can interact with locals, enjoy genuine island culture, and escape the uniformity of global resort chains.

South Friars Bay has long provided exactly that.

Strip away Shipwreck, Godfather, and Discovery, critics say, and the island risks losing a piece of the very authenticity that makes St. Kitts special.

The Question the Nation Is Now Asking

The government insists the matter “cannot be delayed any further.”

But citizens are asking:

Why must local businesses disappear overnight for foreign development projects?

Where is the protection for local entrepreneurs?

And who truly owns the future of St. Kitts and Nevis — the people or the developers?

One thing is certain:

The battle over South Friars Bay is no longer just about three beach bars.

It has become a symbol of a deeper struggle over land, livelihood, and the soul of tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis.

And the nation is watching closely.