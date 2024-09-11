Nutrition Surveillance Program and Breastfeeding Committee Honor 17 Mothers for Breastfeeding Milestone

The Nutrition Surveillance Program, in collaboration with the Breastfeeding Committee, annually recognizes 17 mothers from St. Kitts and Nevis for their dedication to breastfeeding. Each mother, representing one health center in the federation, is honored for achieving six months of exclusive breastfeeding. In previous years, up to 90% of honorees reached this important milestone.

This year, all 17 mothers successfully completed six months of exclusive breastfeeding, a remarkable achievement. Each of them was presented with a plaque in recognition of their commitment.

The award ceremony was held in Dieppe Bay, with Ms. Susie Amory as the awardee from the Dieppe Bay health center. The event underscores the importance of breastfeeding and highlights the ongoing efforts in St. Kitts and Nevis to promote maternal and child health through breastfeeding initiatives.