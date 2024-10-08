ST.KITTS AND NEVIS SOCIAL SECURITY’S GAME-CHANGING DONATION: ENDOSCOPY EQUIPMENT BOOSTS JNF HOSPITAL’S CAPABILITIES!

Bay Road, Basseterre, St. Kitts (TUESDAY 08TH OCTOBER 2024) – In a landmark move for healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Social Security Board has donated two cutting-edge Endoscopy machines and two Colonoscopy machines to the JNF General Hospital. This generous gift, unveiled today, marks a significant stride toward enhancing medical services and early detection capabilities for gastrointestinal health in the nation.

During a ceremony held at the hospital, Dr. Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions, expressed his gratitude for the donation, emphasizing its importance for improving diagnostic processes. “These advanced machines are essential for the early detection and treatment of conditions such as colorectal cancer and digestive disorders. They will empower the hospital to deliver timely and effective care, potentially reducing the need for patients to travel abroad for treatment,” Dr. Morton stated.

Christopher Louard, Director of the Social Security Board, highlighted the board’s commitment to community well-being, asserting that investments in healthcare are pivotal for a sustainable future. “Our board is deeply invested in the welfare of our citizens, whether through education or tangible healthcare contributions like today’s donation. We believe that strong healthcare is foundational to a healthy society,” Louard remarked.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew, also attended the ceremony, recognizing the transformative impact of the machines on local healthcare services. He described the occasion as a “step towards modernizing healthcare for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis” and noted the timing was perfect as JNF doctors prepare for an upcoming Endoscopy Convention. This prestigious event, set for November, will gather medical professionals from across the region to explore advancements in gastrointestinal diagnostics.

After the formal proceedings, guests were invited to tour the new Endoscopy Unit, where Dr. Joylette Woodley-Fassale, Chief of Surgery, and Dr. Mark Grant, Consultant General Surgeon & Endoscopy Sub-Specialist, shared insights on the machines’ capabilities and their potential to revolutionize patient care.

The event was also attended by key figures in the healthcare community, including Dr. Daveen Wilkin, Medical Chief of Staff, and members of the Social Security Board.

The Social Security Board is proud to reaffirm its commitment to healthcare with this substantial donation, which aligns with its broader strategy of investing over $1.35 million in medical equipment and healthcare initiatives over recent years. This monumental contribution is not just an investment in machinery; it’s a powerful statement about the board’s dedication to the health and well-being of the community.