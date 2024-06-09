Celebrating Success: St. Kitts and Nevis Nationals Graduate from Ming Chuan University in Taiwan

****Today marks a momentous occasion as four bright individuals from St. Kitts and Nevis proudly donned their caps and gowns to receive their degrees from Ming Chuan University in Taiwan. With beaming smiles and hearts full of accomplishment, these graduates have exemplified dedication and perseverance throughout their academic journey.Among the distinguished graduates are Tawanna Collins, Tronnicia Flanders, Trefasana White, and Kareem Parry, each earning a Bachelor’s degree in International Business and Trade. Their achievement not only highlights their individual excellence but also reflects the academic prowess and potential within the St. Kitts and Nevis community.Tawanna Collins, Tronnicia Flanders, Trefasana White, and Kareem Parry have demonstrated a commitment to excellence, embodying the values of diligence, resilience, and determination. Their academic accomplishments serve as an inspiration to their peers and a testament to the endless possibilities that await those who pursue their dreams relentlessly.As they embark on the next chapter of their lives, equipped with knowledge and skills acquired during their time at Ming Chuan University, Tawanna, Tronnicia, Trefasana, and Kareem are poised to make meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond. Their success not only enriches the fabric of St. Kitts and Nevis but also reinforces the importance of education as a pathway to personal and professional fulfillment.Congratulations to Tawanna Collins, Tronnicia Flanders, Trefasana White, and Kareem Parry on this remarkable achievement. May your futures be filled with continued success, growth, and endless opportunities to make a positive impact in the world.