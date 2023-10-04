Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson Heads Off Island Again to Attend State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) in Turks and Caicos

Basseterre, St. Kitts (04 October 2023) – The Ministry of Tourism is proud to announce the attendance of Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, at the highly anticipated State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). This esteemed event is scheduled to take place in the Turks and Caicos Islands from 08 to 13 October 2023.



Minister Henderson will join a distinguished panel of the region’s Ministers of Tourism and travel experts where they will engage in thought-provoking discussions on investment and sustainability within the Caribbean tourism sector. Her invaluable insights and expertise in the field will contribute significantly to the industry’s collective efforts in shaping a prosperous and sustainable future.



In addition to her participation on this pivotal panel, Minister Henderson will also attend vital meetings for the Caribbean Council of Ministers where discussions will center around critical matters pertaining to the development of tourism in the region, cementing St. Kitts and Nevis’ dedication to fostering meaningful collaborations and driving positive change within the Caribbean tourism landscape.



As St. Kitts and Nevis continue its robust marketing efforts to build awareness, Minister Henderson’s attendance at this premier CTO event reinforces the destination’s steadfast commitment to the wider Caribbean brand. With St. Kitts and Nevis consistently ranked as one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in the world, Minister Henderson’s attendance acts as a testament to her team’s unwavering dedication to upholding the Caribbean’s reputation as a premier tourism destination.



Furthermore, with the increase in regional airlift to the destination, Minister Henderson’s participation at SOTIC will serve as a catalyst for the ongoing strategy to enhance the destination’s profile both regionally and internationally. By engaging with industry experts and stakeholders, the Ministry of Tourism aims to further elevate St. Kitts and Nevis’ allure as a must-visit destination, attracting both regional and discerning travelers from around the globe.



Accompanying Minister Henderson is Junior Minister of Tourism, Cam-Ron Audain. Young and talented, Cam-Ron Audain will proudly represent the Federation in the Junior Ministers of Tourism competition, set to take place on the final day of the conference, Friday, 13 October. This platform provides an excellent opportunity for the rising leaders in the tourism industry to showcase their passion and dedication to supporting the continued growth of our flourishing sector.