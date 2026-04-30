BON CEO: NEVIS YOUTH READY NOW TO DRIVE TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

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BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS-NEVIS — April 30, 2026 — A powerful message of confidence in the next generation of leaders rang out at the breakfast launch of the Bank of Nevis Tourism Youth Congress, as CEO Denrick Liburd declared that the youth of Nevis are not just the future—but a ready and capable force for tourism development today.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 28, at the elegant Montpellier Hotel in Nevis, Liburd emphasized that the island’s young people are already demonstrating the skills, confidence, and vision needed to help shape the future of the country’s most vital industry.

“Importantly, the role of our young people is not reserved for some distant future,” Liburd stated. “These participants have shown that they are ready now—equipped, confident, and capable of contributing meaningfully.”

He underscored that the Tourism Youth Congress is far more than a competition. Instead, it represents a transformative platform where ideas are nurtured, voices are amplified, and real contributions to national development are encouraged.

“This Congress is not just a competition; it is a platform for participation, empowerment, and real impact,” he added.

A Strategic Investment in the Future

Liburd also reaffirmed the Bank of Nevis’ deep commitment to youth development and tourism growth, stressing that the institution’s support goes beyond visibility or corporate branding.

“To the Ministry of Tourism, the Bank of Nevis reaffirms that our sponsorship of this initiative is a steadfast and enduring commitment,” he said. “This is not a symbolic gesture—it is a meaningful investment in youth development and in the continued advancement of tourism, the cornerstone of our economy.”

Tourism remains the backbone of Nevis’ economic stability, and initiatives like the Youth Congress are increasingly being seen as critical pipelines for cultivating future industry leaders, innovators, and ambassadors.

Partnership for Sustainable Growth

Highlighting collaboration between public and private sectors, Liburd pointed to a shared vision for sustainable tourism development on the island.

“We look forward to strengthening this partnership and advancing our shared vision for the sustainable development of Nevis,” he said.

The initiative reflects a growing recognition across the Federation that empowering youth is essential not only for economic resilience, but also for preserving the cultural authenticity and environmental integrity that define Nevis as a premier Caribbean destination.

Congress Set for May 12

The Tourism Youth Congress is scheduled to take place on May 12 at 5:00 p.m. at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), where students from across the island will take the stage to present ideas, debate policies, and showcase their vision for the future of tourism.

Liburd closed his remarks by extending encouragement to all participants:

“Best wishes to every school and every student.”

As anticipation builds, the Congress is poised to be a defining moment—one that not only highlights the brilliance of Nevis’ youth but signals a bold step toward a more inclusive and forward-thinking tourism sector.

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