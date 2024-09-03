MICROSOFT EXECUTIVE DAWN LIBURD TO HEADLINE SKN DIASPORA CONFERENCE

Dawn Liburd, a highly accomplished executive at Microsoft Corporation, will be among the featured speakers at the Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference, taking place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino from September 14 to 18, 2024. Ms. Liburd, who currently serves as General Manager of AI Operations, Digital Safety, and Global Trade Compliance within Microsoft’s Risk Management, Trust & Safety Operations organization, will address the conference on Tuesday, September 17. Her presentation will focus on how the Diaspora can leverage Information Technology to contribute to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis.With over 13 years of experience at Microsoft, Ms. Liburd has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving strategy, fostering collaboration, and promoting diverse environments where individuals can thrive. Before her tenure at Microsoft, she began her career at KPMG LLP, where she honed her skills in audit and compliance.As a thought leader and proponent of diversity and empowerment, Ms. Liburd is well-positioned to inspire the Diaspora to play an active role in advancing technology in the Federation. Her insights are expected to be a highlight of the conference, which brings together Kittitians and Nevisians from around the globe to engage in meaningful dialogue and initiatives for national progress.Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from a leader shaping the future of technology. Register today at: [diaspora.gov.kn](http://diaspora.gov.kn).