ACP Travis Rogers: Compromised Courier Services and Customs Allowing High-Powered Guns into the Country

Basseterre, St. Kitts– Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Travis Franco Rogers has made a startling revelation regarding how modern, high-powered firearms like the AR-15 are making their way into the country. His comments came in response to a pointed question from Attorney Leah Crag-Chadderton, who inquired, “How are they getting these guns, and not just random guns—from what I’m understanding, they have serious gunfire.”In his response, ACP Rogers suggested that both courier services and customs border security have been compromised, allowing these dangerous weapons to slip through the cracks. “Through various means, we have persons that are using the courier services in packages from the US to here. Obviously, the packages must be checked at customs and also must be checked when you clear that package from the courier service,” Rogers explained.He went on to imply that the involvement of insiders within these agencies is facilitating the illegal importation of firearms. “It’s obvious that persons within these agencies are working closely with those persons,” Rogers stated. He further highlighted that other barriers exist, such as those coming out of St. Martin, indicating a broader network of smuggling routes.This revelation has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the nation’s border security and the potential for further escalation of gun-related violence. The fact that such high-powered firearms are entering the country with apparent ease underscores the need for a comprehensive review of the customs and courier service operations. As the authorities grapple with this alarming issue, the public is left to question what measures will be taken to address these security lapses and prevent the continued influx of illegal weapons.