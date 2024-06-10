Kes the Band Rocks Central Park’s SummerStage with Electrifying Performance

On June 8th, Kes the Band set Central Park’s SummerStage ablaze with a performance that highlighted why they are a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. The event, a staple in NYC’s top outdoor arts and music scene, saw Kes delivering an unforgettable show that was a game-changer for Soca and Calypso music.

The band thrilled the audience with hits from their latest album, “Manwithnodoor,” seamlessly blending new tracks with crowd favorites and timeless classics. Their high-energy performance brought the vibrant culture of Trinidad and Tobago to life, captivating the diverse crowd with their infectious rhythms and dynamic stage presence.

This performance not only showcased the rich musical heritage of the Caribbean but also underscored Kes’s role in pushing the boundaries of Soca and Calypso music to new heights. The band’s electrifying energy resonated through Central Park, leaving an indelible mark on everyone present.

As the sounds of Kes filled the air, the crowd’s excitement was palpable, making this SummerStage performance one for the history books. Fans and new listeners alike were treated to a truly epic evening, reinforcing the band’s status as international ambassadors of Caribbean music.

