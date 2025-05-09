“MAYOR IN CUFFS!” – NEWARK’S RAS BARAKA ARRESTED OUTSIDE ICE FACILITY IN SHOCKING SHOWDOWN WITH FEDERAL AGENTS



Congressional Delegation, Activists Left Stunned as Standoff Turns Violent and Political Firestorm Erupts

Newark, New Jersey | May 9, 2025 —

What was supposed to be a routine oversight visit turned into a full-blown political confrontation on Friday as Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center, igniting a firestorm of outrage, questions about federal overreach, and demands for immediate answers.

Mayor Baraka, along with a delegation of New Jersey’s congressional leaders and community activists, arrived at the ICE facility for a scheduled tour and to assess conditions faced by immigrant detainees—many of whom have been the subject of recent humanitarian and legal concern.

But things took a shocking turn.

According to eyewitnesses, federal agents blocked Baraka’s entry, despite his prior coordination with the delegation. After a tense verbal exchange, the situation escalated when a community organizer was forcefully taken down by officers. Seconds later, in a scene more reminiscent of a protest crackdown than a civic visit, Mayor Baraka was placed in handcuffs and ushered away by ICE agents in an unmarked vehicle.

“An Unprecedented Attack on Democracy”

The arrest of a sitting U.S. mayor has sent shockwaves through political circles nationwide. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, who was part of the delegation, called the incident “an unprecedented and disgraceful attack on a democratically elected official.”

“Mayor Baraka was peacefully exercising his duty to oversee the treatment of human beings inside this facility. His arrest is nothing short of outrageous,” Coleman told reporters outside the center, visibly shaken.

Silence from ICE — Outrage from the Public

As of Friday evening, ICE has not released a formal statement explaining the grounds for Baraka’s arrest, leaving a vacuum filled with anger, speculation, and concern. Civil rights organizations, immigration advocates, and political figures across the country have condemned the act.

ACLU-NJ called the move “a dangerous escalation” and demanded Baraka’s immediate release.

“This sends a chilling message that even elected leaders can be silenced when they challenge the inhumane conditions of our immigration system,” said ACLU-NJ Director Amol Sinha.

Newark Responds: “You Messed With the Wrong Mayor”

In Newark, Baraka’s home city, protests erupted outside city hall, with supporters chanting “Hands off Ras!” and “Justice for the People!” The Newark City Council issued an emergency statement declaring the mayor’s arrest an “act of political intimidation.”

Newark Councilwoman LaMonica McIver declared:

“Mayor Baraka is a fighter for the people. ICE might have put him in handcuffs, but they just unleashed an army of justice across this country.”

What’s Next?

As of press time, Mayor Ras Baraka’s status remains unclear, and legal teams are reportedly working to secure his release. Meanwhile, congressional leaders are calling for an immediate federal inquiry into the conduct of ICE officers and a full investigation into the legality of the arrest.

What began as a push for oversight has now become a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration enforcement, local authority, and constitutional rights.

The question now: Can democracy breathe when its elected guardians are the ones being silenced?

