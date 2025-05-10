FROM THE STREETS OF IRISH TOWN TO THE PAGES OF LITERARY GREATNESS! ST. KITTS’ MAURICE WALLACE UNLEASHES POETIC FIRE IN “THE JOURNEY OF AKBAR” — NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE!

From the narrow alleys of Irish Town to the buzzing boroughs of New York City, Maurice Wallace, a son of the soil, is shaking up the literary world with the release of his explosive poetry anthology, “The Journey of Akbar: Poems from the Trenches.” This isn’t just a book — it’s a movement. And the call to action is clear: Get your copy today! https://a.co/d/5KQoeqt

Wallace was born in Nichola Town, Mansion Village in St. Kitts and spent his formative years immersed in the vibrant energy of Cayon Street, nestled between Market Street and College Street. Later, he moved to Prickly Pear Alley in Irish Town, a neighborhood that would etch its rhythm and resilience into his soul. In the mid-1980s, Wallace took a bold leap — leaving St. Kitts to pursue a college education in New York City, where he has lived and worked ever since.

His journey from a newspaper boy captivated by the lyrics of Bob Marley to a powerful poetic voice was forged in silence — scribbled in journals, hidden in drawers, and whispered between verses. Now, Wallace steps boldly into the light, baring his soul with a collection that explores love, faith, loss, survival, transformation, and the unbreakable will to rise.

“I never wrote for applause. I wrote to survive,” Wallace confesses. “Now I share to heal.”

“The Journey of Akbar” is a lyrical trek through struggle and triumph — from island roots to urban grit. Each poem is a reflection of the man and the message: that from the trenches, beauty is born, and through pain, purpose rises.

