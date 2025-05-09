WORST MINISTER IN HISTORY! – FARMERS IN REVOLT AS CALLS GROW LOUDER FOR DUGGINS’ REMOVAL-Freedom FM Caller Explodes: Duggins and His PS Are Fighting Against Us!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 9, 2025

The simmering tension between the nation’s agricultural community and Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins boiled over this week, as an explosive call to Freedom FM’s “Groundings” talk show sent shockwaves across the country. The enraged farmer didn’t hold back, accusing Minister Duggins and his Permanent Secretary of “fighting against farmers” and sabotaging agricultural development in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“They’re not helping us—they’re hindering us! It feels like a war against the very people they’re supposed to be supporting,” the caller declared live on air.

The emotional outburst echoes what has become a growing and deafening chorus from farmers, fishers, and agriculture stakeholders, many of whom have been publicly and repeatedly calling for Duggins’ resignation, a Cabinet reshuffle, or his immediate recall as Minister.

Critics and commentators alike have branded Duggins as “the worst Minister of Agriculture in the history of the federation” and “arguably the most incompetent elected official ever to hold public office in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

His tenure has been plagued by scandal, stagnation, and widespread stakeholder dissatisfaction—not only in agriculture but also across the other ministries under his portfolio, particularly Sports, where delays, mismanagement, and broken promises have left key facilities in ruin and youth programmes stalled.

The pressure is now so intense that some political observers have floated the idea of installing a technocrat or junior minister to oversee agriculture and sports separately—citing a desperate need for leadership with practical knowledge and credibility.

With the farming sector—a critical pillar in the country’s food security and rural development—now in open revolt, the Drew-led administration faces mounting pressure to act decisively.

The question remains:

How much longer can PM Drew protect a Minister that the nation’s farmers say is actively destroying their livelihoods?

#CrisisInAgriculture #FireDugginsNow #FarmersRevolt #FreedomFM #GroundingsExplosion #DugginsMustGo #AgricultureUnderAttack #SKNPolitics #CabinetShakeupNow #IncompetenceInOffice