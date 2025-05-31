MASS MIGRATION RAID SHOCKS TALLAHASSEE ! BUSTED ON THE BUILDING BLOCKS: ICE SWOOPS IN, OVER 100 MIGRANTS ARRESTED AT FSU CONSTRUCTION SITE

Tallahassee, FL — May 30, 2025

In a dramatic, high-stakes immigration crackdown that sent shockwaves through Florida’s capital, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents descended on multiple construction sites near Florida State University (FSU) on Thursday morning — arresting more than 100 undocumented migrants in a scene that stunned onlookers and sparked immediate protests.

The targeted sites are part of a massive student housing expansion project underway for FSU — ironically a symbol of youthful progress, now marred by a sudden, forceful display of federal power.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and heartbreak as ICE agents handcuffed workers in full view of stunned colleagues, students, and passersby. Workers were seen being led to white transport vans, many still in their hard hats and construction vests. Several appeared confused, fearful, and visibly emotional.

“It looked like a warzone,” said one student who witnessed the raid from her apartment balcony. “There were sirens, shouting, and these guys were being carted off like criminals. These are the people building our dorms.”

By mid-afternoon, dozens of protesters had gathered near the site, holding up signs that read “Immigrants Built This” and “FSU Profits Off Their Labor.” Chants of “Shame!” echoed through the construction zone, now eerily quiet and littered with abandoned tools and helmets.

Critics of the raid blasted ICE for what they called a “militarized stunt” meant to strike fear in the immigrant community. Advocates also demanded accountability from both ICE and university-affiliated contractors who hired migrant labor.

“It’s hypocrisy at its worst,” said local activist Rosa Martinez. “These workers were good enough to build the future of FSU, but now they’re being thrown away like trash.”

ICE officials have not yet released the nationalities of those arrested, but a spokesperson confirmed the operation was part of a broader initiative targeting undocumented labor across the southeastern United States.

As the fallout intensifies, questions now loom over FSU’s contractors and their employment practices — and whether this raid will delay critical student housing projects just months before the fall semester begins.

FSU has not yet issued an official statement.

More updates to follow as this story develops.

