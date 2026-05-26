Hollywood Icon Nia Long Inspires Girls Illuminated During Powerful Visit to Nevis

ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY | SKN TIMES | TIMES CARIBBEAN FEATURE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, May 26, 2026 — Girls Illuminated St. Kitts & Nevis has expressed deep appreciation following a memorable and inspiring encounter with acclaimed Hollywood actress Nia Long during her time in Nevis.

The organization described Long’s presence as a powerful moment for its members, noting that the celebrated actress brought with her not only star power, but grace, wisdom, warmth, and a message of confidence for young women learning to discover their own voices and purpose.

Long, widely admired for her work in film and television and for the dignity, strength, and authenticity she has represented across generations, was celebrated by Girls Illuminated as one of the “powerful women from across industries, cultures, and backgrounds” who have poured into the lives of its girls.

For the organization, the significance of Nia Long’s visit to Nevis went far beyond celebrity recognition. Her presence represented visibility, possibility, and inspiration. It gave young girls in St. Kitts and Nevis the opportunity to connect with a woman whose career has helped shape cultural conversations around womanhood, resilience, beauty, legacy, and self-belief.

“From iconic actress Nia Long — whose work in film and television helped shape generations while representing grace, strength, womanhood, and legacy — to globally respected chef, author, restaurateur, and television personality Judy Joo, the first female Iron Chef UK, known for blending culture, entrepreneurship, storytelling, and culinary excellence in a way that inspires women internationally,” Girls Illuminated said.

The group noted that these women came from different industries, different cultures, different backgrounds, and different lived experiences, yet each carried a message that strongly connected with the mission of Girls Illuminated.

“Both embody leadership, creativity, feminine power, and purpose-driven impact,” the organization stated. “Women who remind them that they are allowed to evolve, dream boldly, lead confidently, and become fully themselves.”

Nia Long’s visit to Nevis added a special emotional weight to that message. For many young girls, seeing a globally recognized actress up close — a woman whose career has spanned decades and influenced audiences around the world — served as a reminder that greatness can be both powerful and graceful, both global and deeply human.

Girls Illuminated said the encounter reinforced the heart of its mission: to help girls recognize their light, build confidence, embrace their dreams, and understand that their backgrounds do not limit their possibilities.

Judy Joo also shared an inspiring message with the group, saying: “It is so important for young women to have role models… It’s important to have dreams and to have the gumption and grit to realize them. Always shoot for the stars — who knows — you may catch one.”

Girls Illuminated said that spirit has always lived at the center of its work.

“It is this spirit that has always lived at the heart of Girls Illuminated,” the statement said.

The organization also extended heartfelt thanks to the women who shared their time, presence, and encouragement, as well as to Four Seasons Resort Nevis for its continued support.

“Thank you ladies for seeing our light and pouring into our girls with your presence and enlightenment,” Girls Illuminated St. Kitts and Nevis said. “Bless you Four Seasons Resort Nevis for all you have done and continue to do.”

With Nia Long’s inspiring presence in Nevis, Girls Illuminated St. Kitts & Nevis celebrated more than a special visit. It celebrated the power of representation, mentorship, feminine leadership, and the life-changing impact that accomplished women can have when they take time to pour into the next generation.