HORSFORD FINANCE & GUARDIAN GROUP BACK GOVERNMENT’S PUSH FOR SAFER ROADS — $16K SPONSORSHIP FOR ECCB ROUNDABOUT UPGRADE

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 31, 2025 — In a bold move to improve national road safety, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has received a generous EC$16,000 sponsorship from S.L. Horsford Finance Company Limited, acting as agents for Guardian Group, to fund critical upgrades at one of the island’s busiest intersections — the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Roundabout.

The donation was handed over during a brief but impactful ceremony to the Honourable Garth Wilkin, Attorney-General and Chairperson of the Sustainable Road Safety Project (SRSP) Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee. Presenting the cheque on behalf of the sponsor was Mrs. Kasia Walters, Insurance Manager at S.L. Horsford Finance Company.

The funds will support the design, manufacturing, and installation of high-visibility traffic signage and road markings at the ECCB Roundabout, which serves as a major junction linking Frigate Bay Road, Kim Collins Highway, Pond Road, and Bird Rock Road. The location has been identified as a model site for road signage modernisation under the SRSP’s national traffic improvement campaign.

In addition to the infrastructure upgrade, part of the donation will fund a public education video series that promotes traffic law awareness, responsible driving, and the importance of clear road signage—key pillars in the SRSP’s broader mission to eliminate road fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.

“This partnership demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration to drive national progress,” said Hon. Wilkin. “We are deeply grateful to Guardian Group, through S.L. Horsford Finance Company Limited, for their commitment to safer roads and their investment in the lives of every citizen, resident and visitor who uses our roadways.”

Mrs. Kasia Walters stated, “Guardian Group, through Horsford Finance, is proud to support this meaningful initiative. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we believe that modern signage and informed road users are essential to saving lives. We encourage other private sector partners to step forward and invest in safety as a national priority.”

In a brief statement issued following the ceremony, Mr. Wallis Wilkin, Group Marketing Manager for the Horsford’s Group of Companies, reinforced the company’s broader commitment to social responsibility.

“At Horsford’s, we believe corporate responsibility extends beyond commerce. It’s about contributing meaningfully to community development and public safety,” Wilkin said. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in causes that protect and uplift the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Safe roads benefit everyone.”

Attorney General Wilkin also used the occasion to issue a strong call to action to other members of the business community.

“We invite all corporate citizens to follow this example and partner with the SRSP. Your support – whether in kind, financial, or technical – can help save lives and build a culture of road safety that benefits us all. Together, we can achieve zero road fatalities by 2030,” he urged.

The Sustainable Road Safety Project is a government-led, multi-agency effort aimed at improving traffic conditions through smarter infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, legislative reforms, and public education.

Citizens are urged to do their part by obeying traffic laws, respecting speed limits, and treating every road user with care and courtesy.

For more information or to contribute to the national road safety initiative, email: roadsafety@gov.kn.