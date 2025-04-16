MARTY AT 60! BASKETBALL ROYALTY TREVOR “MARTY” HUGGINS CELEBRATES LEGENDARY LEGACY ON HIS MILESTONE BIRTHDAY

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 16, 2025 — The nets may be quieter now, but the echoes of greatness still ring loud across the courts of St. Kitts and Nevis. Today, the Federation proudly salutes a towering titan of the game – Trevor “Marty” Huggins – as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

Widely hailed as the greatest pure shooter to ever grace a St. Kitts-Nevis hardwood, Marty Huggins has left an indelible mark on local and regional basketball. From the 1980s through the 1990s, he was a name synonymous with dominance, grace, and leadership, representing St. Kitts at LIBA, OECS, and CBC tournaments, and dazzling fans with his electric performances.

Marty’s journey is one of passion and persistence. His selection to the prestigious LIBA All-Star Team in Antigua, where he took on U.S. College giants, was a testament to his unmatched talent and hard work. But that was only the beginning.

As the heartbeat of the legendary Rams Hitters Basketball Club, Marty didn’t just play—he led. Under his leadership, the Hitters secured the majority of their unmatched 20 SKNABA League Championships, setting a standard of excellence that has never been duplicated.

One of the most iconic moments in his storied career came in 1990, when Marty propelled the St. Kitts team to victory in the OECS Championship, delivering a spectacular MVP performance that earned him a special plaque of national recognition from then Prime Minister Dr. Kennedy Simmonds.

Over the years, Marty racked up countless MVP titles, scoring championships, and fierce accolades across regional and club championships in OECS, LIBA, and more. His sniper-like precision from beyond the arc and his calm under pressure solidified his reputation as the deadliest shooter in the region’s basketball history.

Even as the sneakers are hung up and the jersey rests in retirement, Marty’s impact lives on—in the banners that hang, in the stories shared courtside, and in the dreams of young ballers who grew up hearing his name spoken in awe.

Today, as he celebrates 60 magnificent years, Trevor “Marty” Huggins remains a living legend, a national treasure, and a shining example of what happens when talent meets purpose.

Happy 60th Birthday, Marty! The Federation thanks you. The courts remember you. And the game will never forget you.