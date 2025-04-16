ECSE to Host Prestigious DEAP Training in Anguilla This June

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 16, 2025 — The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) has announced that it will host the highly regarded Directors’ Education and Accreditation Programme (DEAP) in Anguilla from June 11th to 13th, 2025.

Delivered in partnership with the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada (CGIC), DEAP is a top-tier training initiative designed to equip current and aspiring corporate directors with the knowledge and skills required to lead with integrity, responsibility, and strategic insight.

This advanced training program is tailored for board members and corporate leaders across the Eastern Caribbean, with a focus on best practices in corporate governance, ethical leadership, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

The ECSE encourages early registration as spaces are limited. Interested participants can find further information and register via the ECSE’s website at www.ecseonline.com, or contact the ECSE at [email protected] or by telephone at 869-466-7192.

As corporate governance continues to play a critical role in economic resilience and sustainable development, DEAP 2025 in Anguilla promises to be an essential step forward for directors ready to make impactful decisions.