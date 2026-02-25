THE RETURN OF GARVEY? NEVIS AT THE CROSSROADS AS SSZ MODEL COLLIDES WITH GLOBAL SCRUTINY

By Times Caribbean Investigative Desk

“Look for me in the whirlwind or the storm…” wrote Marcus Mosiah Garvey from Atlanta Prison in 1925.

A century later, Professor Emeritus G.A.E. Griffin argues that the whirlwind has arrived — not as prophecy, but as algorithm.

In a sweeping and provocative essay, Griffin contends that Nevis now stands at its most consequential development crossroads since the 1983 Constitution Order. His central claim is stark: the Special Sovereignty Zone (SSZ) model — and the broader architecture of financial secrecy that underpins Nevis’ offshore industry — has reached structural exhaustion.

He calls it the “open secret.”

For decades, Nevis leveraged its semi-sovereign constitutional status to build a sophisticated offshore services framework: LLCs, international trusts, business corporations, multiform foundations. Those ordinances were defended as tools of fiscal survival after sugar’s collapse and shrinking domestic revenue.

But Griffin argues the same legal architecture has drawn intense international scrutiny. He cites past fraud cases involving Nevis vehicles, reports from the Financial Secrecy Index ranking Nevis among the world’s most opaque jurisdictions, and ongoing litigation involving a US$50 million banking dispute now before the courts.

His thesis: secrecy is no longer sustainable currency.

Artificial intelligence–driven financial crime detection platforms, blockchain transparency, and cross-border regulatory cooperation now pierce layers of shell entities in seconds. According to Griffin, global banks and regulators can effectively “step over” local confidentiality laws using advanced pattern recognition systems.

“The golden goose is cooked,” he warns.

The comparison to Dubai — frequently invoked by promoters of Nevis’ Destiny SSZ — is particularly cutting. While Dubai transformed desert into wealth, it has also faced persistent criticism over money-laundering vulnerabilities. Griffin argues Nevis risks importing the liabilities without the safeguards.

Instead, he proposes what he calls a “Transparent Economic Zone,” pointing to Trinidad and Tobago’s 2022 Special Economic Zones Act, which introduced structured oversight, compliance frameworks, and formal information-sharing protocols between regulators and financial intelligence units.

For Griffin, transparency is not surrender — it is sovereignty redefined.

He frames the debate not merely as economic policy, but as moral trajectory. Citing Aimé Césaire’s warning about a “check-licking class,” he cautions against a culture of intermediaries facilitating opaque land acquisitions and secretive agreements.

The question he leaves hanging over Charlestown is existential:

Will Nevis double down on privacy as its shield — or pivot toward transparency as its strength?

If Garvey’s whirlwind is indeed here, the storm may not be political. It may be technological.

And history suggests storms do not wait for consensus.